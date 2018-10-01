Real Estate Firm Names New Commercial Division Leader

Michael Gallatin Image: Courtesy Sarabay Real Estate

SaraBay Real Estate, Inc. recently hired Michael Gallatin as the leader of its commercial division. He previously served as a senior investment adviser for Michael Saunders & Company and SVN Commercial Advisory Group, and holds real estate licenses in both Florida and Maryland. Over more than 25 years in commercial and residential real estate, he has successfully closed many complex transactions, achieving a career sales volume in excess of $80 million. A graduate of Maryland's Frostburg State University, where he earned a bachelor of science, Gallatin holds a commercial pilot's license and is a certified flight instructor for both land and sea multi-engine airplanes.