A Penthouse at The Vue Sells for $6,444,000 at Year’s End

The Vue, that enormous condominium complex at the corner of Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive that has been raising eyebrows as it’s undergone construction for the past couple of years, is finally complete and residents are moving in.

Another reason to raise eyebrows: On Dec. 28, a 6,385-square-foot penthouse created from the merger of two units sold in an all-cash deal for $6,444,000. The buyers are already Sarasota residents, says real estate agent Lisa Morris, who co-listed the condominium with Georgia Kopelousos; both are with Michael Saunders & Company.