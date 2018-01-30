Shake Shack is Coming to Sarasota

A post shared by SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:18am PST

Shake Shack lovers, rejoice: the iconic burger-and-shake chain is coming to University Town Center.

The New York-based company recently inked a deal with Benderson Development for a 3,200-square-foot space located in UTC's East District, near California Pizza Kitchen. The Sarasota location is the chain's sixth in Florida and the first in our region; the closest locations are Orlando to the north and Boca Raton to the south. There aren't any details on an official opening date yet, but we'll keep you posted.

Shack Shack has developed a cult following since its inception in 2004, thanks to its thin, 100 percent Angus beef burgers, super-thick frozen custard and crinkle-cut fries. The brainchild of restaurateur Danny Meyer, the chain started as a single location in Madison Square Park in New York City and now has locations in 20 states as well as several abroad, including London, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow and Seoul.

So, will Shake Shack shake up our list of best burgers? We can't wait to taste and tell.