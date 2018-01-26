Door, Window Manufacturer Selects Builder for New Facility

A rendering of the new PGT Innovations building Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

North Venice's PGT Innovations recently awarded the contract to build a new building at its glass processing facility to Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. The 28,000-square-foot, one-story building will connect two of PGT’s existing glass processing plants, creating a large continuous space for operations. With construction scheduled to begin this month, the new building is intended to enhance safety, quality, productivity and efficiency. Completion is expected this fall. PGT is Sarasota County's largest private employer, and manufactures hundreds of thousands of impact-resistant doors and windows each year.