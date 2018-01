Lido Dorset, Lido Beach Image: John Pirman

The newly refreshed Lido Dorset on Lido Beach is having a mod-ish moment. The vacation rental property features breeze block, a popular component of architecture in the 1950s and ’60s. The Dorset is a fine example of how breeze block, which is enjoying a resurgence with the midcentury modern explosion, adds a beachy vacation feel and also functions as a sunscreen for surrounding walkways.