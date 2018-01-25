  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

The Funny Farm

Inside Daredevil Bello Nock's Sarasota Retreat

Superman has his Fortress of Solitude. Batman has his Batcave. And Sarasota’s own Bello Nock—who is about as close to a superhero as you can get and still be human—has his Funny Farm.

By Robert Plunket 1/25/2018 at 8:00am Published in the February 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

9520 portra omhkle

Image: Robert Castro

Every superhero needs a secret lair. It’s the place where he can restore and replenish his powers; where he maintains his collection of vehicles and mechanical marvels; where he plans and trains for his next adventure. Trusted confidants are admitted, but the secret lair is first and foremost a place where the superhero can just be himself.

Superman has his Fortress of Solitude. Batman has his Batcave. And Sarasota’s own Bello Nock—who is about as close to a superhero as you can get and still be human—has his Funny Farm.

J 9339 portra lufsis

Bello Nock's Funny Farm is full of amazing finds...including old-fashioned train cars and a quartet of pot-bellied pigs (two pictured below).

Image: Robert Castro

9543 portra tztzvd

Image: Robert Castro

It’s located on 16 acres of land just east of town. A tall fence surrounds it; but passersby, if they have sharp eyes, can peek through the cracks and see amazing things: fantastical riggings, old-fashioned train cars, even a quartet of pot-bellied pigs wandering the grounds at will. If they’re lucky they may even see Bello, poised many stories above them on his famous Wheel of Death, with his trademark, foot-high strawberry-blond hair standing on end.

Bello is the world’s greatest comic daredevil. Ringling Bros. owner Kenneth Feld—for whom Bello headlined for eight years—has said he’s “unlike anyone in the history of the circus, a once-in-a-lifetime performer.” He has skywalked over a cruise ship and been shot from a cannon, flying right over a helicopter’s whirling blades. This last feat was one of those he performed last August on the TV show America’s Got Talent, and the reactions of the terrified judges is worth googling.

The Funny Farm is also the Nock homestead, a beehive of activity with Bello, his wife Jennifer—who manages things and writes many of Bello’s skits—along with a rotating mix of their three grown children and various relatives and apprentices. The newest member of the crew is granddaughter Candace, who was already performing by her first birthday. (She can balance herself on the palm of Grandpa’s hand.)

Jennifer Nock has ruled, wisely no doubt, “No circus comes in the house.” So the circus resides in a building nearby. Like most secret lairs, it’s in disguise, looking like an ordinary steel warehouse on the outside. But open the door and you’re in a world of wonders.

Here you will find not only a living history of Bello’s career but a gold mine of circus history. He has the trunk containing all the apparatus of Franz Unus, the legendary performer who could stand on one finger—an echo of which can be found in Bello’s own one-finger pushups. Nothing is ever discarded. There are two dozen trampolines, a row of high-wire motorcycles, the three largest airbags in the world (Bello has landed on them after falling more than 200 feet), and an untold wealth of props, including a five-foot-tall fire plug that chases dogs. Also tucked away are more sentimental memories, like the trunk that Bello’s mother brought with her from Europe when she moved to the United States to perform as an aerialist for Ringling back in the 1950s.

9455 qaqrvi

Relics from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which closed last May.

Image: Robert Castro

Bello’s equipment is so specialized that it can’t be bought. “I design and build everything myself,” he says, and one area of the lair is set up for this purpose. Here he cuts metal and welds it, creating engineering marvels so complicated it’s hard to believe that Bello never graduated from high school.

A tour of the Funny Farm is a heady experience. Bello is a talker—he speaks five languages, picked up while performing all over the world. “I think I must have an undiagnosed case of ADD,” he theorizes. One topic follows another at a breakneck pace. The circus is his passion, and there is no one alive who knows more about its traditions and possibilities.

“It’s all about the emotion you deliver,” he explains. “It’s never about me. It’s about the feeling the audience gets while they’re watching.”

Creating that feeling—dreaming it up, putting it together and then perfecting it—has been his life’s work since he started performing at age 3. “I was a klutz,” he remembers. “The one they laughed at. Pigeon-toed, buck teeth. I was like, ‘Look at me! Look at me!’ I was trying to get my father’s attention.”

The klutz did good. Building on what his father—a member of the famous Swiss-based Circus Nock—taught him, he has reached the pinnacle of the circus world. Time magazine called him “America’s Best Clown.” An enormous wall of posters anthologizes Bello’s star appearances with circuses around the world.

9322 fuji vsl10r

Bello inside his Sanctum Santorum.

Image: Robert Castro

But look carefully at a little door in a corner of the wall. Here one enters the Sanctum Sanctorum, the innermost part of the lair. The room is crammed with unusual musical instruments, of which Bello boasts, “I play all of them—equally badly.” Not that badly, though. He has played with musicians ranging from Cheap Trick to Bruce Springsteen. “Again, it’s all about the wire,” he says. Theirs is on a guitar, his is 60 feet up in the air. But they both have an intuitive understanding of how to manipulate it and why it must be respected.

J 9308 fuji r300rb

Just some of Bello's circus memorabilia. 

Image: Robert Castro

A nearby door leads to the costume room. The spangled and colorful clothes go all the way back to his first appearance with Disney at age 3. Clown shoes line the shelves. He has different ones for each type of stunt, and they are all custom-made by a man in Mexico. “They’re the most comfortable shoes in the world,” he says.

For a man described by the New York Daily News as the greatest athlete ever to perform in Madison Square Garden, Bello seems a modest physical specimen. Neither tall nor short, he has a hint of stockiness. Any muscles are usually hidden under a costume—rarely form-fitting, usually oversized—or the everyday clothes of an average Sarasota.

Except for the hair, of course. The singular “do” is always present. He wore it to his wedding—and to his father’s funeral. “The only time I don’t wear it is when I’m directing or producing,” he says. Then the focus is on what he is creating, not himself.

Outdoors the tour continues. You see the cannon Bello gets fired out of, the helicopter that he hangs from, and the railroad car, painted in Ringling Bros. colors, where his parents made their home in the 1950s. Also neatly scattered about are 30 or so boxcars he purchased from Ringling when the circus closed its doors last May.

9433 portra c3tjzo

Bello on The Ultimate.

Image: Robert Castro

But the most remarkable superhero artifact looks straight out of a comic book. It’s called The Ultimate, and Bello describes it as “a modern-day Rube Goldberg contraption on steroids.” Rising six stories over the Florida landscape, it’s the framework for his ultimate daredevil stunt—15 of them, in fact, performed as a race against time in 15 minutes.

At 47, Bello is in his prime. He’s never missed a performance and has never had an accident. And he’s aware of his hold over the audience. “I’ve seen the power of what I do,” he says.

He recalls the day when, after a performance, a 300-pound biker-looking man sought him out. “His eyes were red. I couldn’t figure out what was wrong. What had I done?” The man had his son with him. The 13-year-old had suffered from autism since birth. But while watching Bello’s act he had spoken the very first word of his life.

The word? “Bello!” 

Filed under
circus, Bello Nock
Show Comments

Related Content

Entertainment

Ringling Bros. Circus Shutting Down

01/16/2017 By staff

Life's a Circus

A Peek At What's Underneath the Big Top at Ringling's Circus Museum

08/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Ghosts of the Circus

All Over Our Region, Haunting Relics of the Greatest Show on Earth Remain

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

A Little Big Top

Step Right Up to the Howard Bros. Circus Model at The Ringling

06/14/2017 By Alice Murphy

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Al Fresco Favorites

The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11:40am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Roadside Attractions

Watch the World Stroll by at These Sidewalk Dining Destinations

11:36am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Plein Air Plenty

The Best Farmers Market Eats

11:20am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trip

A Taste of Nirvana: Tampa's Wat Mongkolratanaram Buddhist Temple

11:11am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

SaraSolo Festival Returns for Fourth Season

2:12pm By Stephanie Isaac

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

10:24am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Strictly von Schmidt

Remembering Longtime Sarasotan Eric von Schmidt

8:00am Photography by Kay Kipling

That Manilow Magic

Barry Manilow Comes to the Van Wezel

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Holy Writ

Brandon Farris is Rising in the World of Christian Rap

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Funny Farm

Inside Daredevil Bello Nock's Sarasota Retreat

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

10:58am By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

11:25am By Ilene Denton

Law

Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

10:34am By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Lido Dorset, Lido Beach

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Increased in December

01/24/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Winning Looks from the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Design Trends

What’s New in Interior Design in 2018

01/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Health care

Medical Society Names 2018 President

10:28am By Staff

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

10:24am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Showtime

Venice Equestrian Tour Presents Grand Prix Jumping Competitions

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox: Farewell to Our Fearless Leader

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Street Dogs

Dr. Nan Rosenberry Brings Help to Homeless Pets

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Strictly von Schmidt

Remembering Longtime Sarasotan Eric von Schmidt

8:00am Photography by Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

10:50am By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

2:58pm By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe