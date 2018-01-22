Construction
Nonprofit Living Center Celebrates Opening of New Building
Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay recently celebrated the completion of its new Northwest Garden Building
The nonprofit living center Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay recently celebrated the completion of its new Northwest Garden Building, which includes 30 memory-care residences, 30 assisted-living residences and 10 luxury apartments. The new building is located next to Plymouth Harbor’s existing Smith Care Center, on the west side of the campus.