Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Image: Courtesy Facebook

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System plans to develop a comprehensive cancer program that will offer services from prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment to follow-up care, survivorship and support. The plans include building a new cancer inpatient and surgical tower on Sarasota Memorial’s main campus and an outpatient radiation treatment center on its University Parkway campus. A third phase involves building a new cancer pavilion with a full complement of outpatient services on Waldemere Street, across from the main hospital, as well as extending programs and services to the hospital's Laurel Road campus in south Sarasota County.