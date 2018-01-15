  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Television & Film

Guten Tag

Meet 'Der Bachelor'

The star of the new season of the German version of The Bachelor lives right here in Sarasota.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/15/2018 at 12:14pm

Daniel volz hntg8q

Daniel Volz

Image: Courtesy RTL Kommunikation

Single, successful and bilingual—meet Sarasota's Daniel Volz, the newest star of Der Bachelor, the German spinoff of The Bachelor, the cult-adored American reality show that has run for more than 20 seasons.

Volz, a 32-year-old real estate agent with Premier Sotheby's International Realty, is originally from Germany. He moved to Sarasota as a teenager in the late '90s and after a spell elsewhere moved back in 2012. He applied for the Bachelor gig on a whim when friends from back home suggested he give it a try. "Long story short, next thing I know I'm standing in Miami and I'm the Bachelor," Volz says.

The first episode of the show aired last week on German television. The new season includes nine episodes that run for about an hour and 45 minutes apiece, with 22 female contestants vying for Volz's affection. We caught up with him last Thursday to find out what it's like to be "Der Bachelor."

Daniel volz 2 uhgljk

Daniel Volz

Image: Courtesy RTL Kommunikation

What was the tryout process like?

It took quite awhile. I started talking to them in the middle of the summer. As they narrowed down their choices, we were talking on a weekly basis. I was in line to fill my sandbags for Hurricane Irma when they called me, saying, "We've got great news!" I was like, "That's great, but I've got this hurricane to deal with." It was a typical Florida hurricane day.

Even though it's a German show, they filmed it in the U.S.?

It opens in Miami and then we travel throughout the world. Bachelor is probably one of the primetime shows in Germany, so they pull out all the stops for the locations.

Does it follow the format of the American version?

It's pretty much the same. You've got 22 single ladies who are fighting for my affection. You've got one-on-one dates, group dates and as you go through, you start giving people roses. One of the big key differences is, unlike the American version, it doesn't end in a proposal. It's more casual. It's easier on the nerves. You don't have to meet someone in two months and marry them.

Were you a fan of the show before being picked?

I'd watched the previous seasons. You want to do your homework.

Are all the women from Germany, or do they come from other countries, too?

There's all kinds of cultural backgrounds. A couple moved there at a young age or are originally from other countries. The show itself is broadcast in all German-speaking countries.

The first episode just aired. Have you been recognized at all?

I can't tell you how many Facebook friend requests I've gotten, how many people have reached out to me. But I walk down Main Street here and it's, "Oh, it's just Daniel." That's a part of the attraction to the whole scenario. If it bombs, I can go back to Sarasota, where no one knows me.

Are you doing lots of media interviews?

Yeah, I've got about six or eight a day, probably—anything from newspapers to magazines to blogs. There's a lot of interest—"Who's this guy who lives in Florida who wants to take one of our women?"

Are your friends excited for you?

I had to keep it a secret until a week ago. It's funny because everybody was wondering, "Where did Daniel go?" Most of my guy friends are like, "That's cool," but it's their girlfriends and wives who are like, "This is amazing! You're the Bachelor!" I'm not someone who likes the limelight a bunch, but my family, they used to all act in Germany, so I'm used to people coming up to my grandpa asking for an autograph. So, in a way, I know how to deal with the attention. But it's a weird experience. It hasn't quite sunk in yet.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. If you happen to speak German, you can watch clips of Der Bachelor featuring Volz and Sarasota online.

Filed under
real estate, media, television
Show Comments

Related Content

Irma

Why Sarasota Lucked Out With Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By David Hackett

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Bamboo Farm Out East

01/04/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Villa de Sogno on Longboat Key

12/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Dolphin Towers Condo

10/18/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Soup There It Is

10 Local Soups That Will Warm You Right Up

11:58am By Ashley Cooper and Marsha Fottler

First Bite

First Bite: By the Bay Bistro

01/10/2018 Photography by Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Farm to Fork Dinner at Phillippi State Park, Sunday Funday at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

01/03/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Red-Hot Market

Four Great Food Stalls at the Venice Farmer's Market

01/02/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Guten Tag

Meet 'Der Bachelor'

12:14pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

Asolo Rep's Shakespeare in Love Offers Theatrical Fun with Flair

01/14/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Jan. 11-17

01/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

Time Travel

Four Generations of Local Women Collaborate on New Book

01/10/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 4-10

01/04/2018 By Ilene Denton

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Punches Hard with The Motherf***er with the Hat

01/04/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

12/27/2017 By Su Byron

Hello, Beautiful!

Can These Much-Hyped New Beauty Products Make You Prettier?

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Find

Modern Arab Design Finds a Home at Fouxx.com.

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Sneak Preview

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Makes Over Two Granada Park Homes

01/09/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

An “Antique Roadshow” Inspired by the PBS Series, a Native Plant Tour at Historic Spanish Point and More.

01/09/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate News

Lakewood Ranch Named Third-Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in U.S.

01/08/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Bamboo Farm Out East

01/04/2018 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Penthouse at The Vue Sells for $6,444,000 at Year’s End

01/04/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: That Old Florida Lifestyle in the Sanderling Club

12/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: SRQ Airport, Winter Afternoon

12/27/2017 By John Pirman

Tagging Along

I Tried It: Tagging Sharks in Sarasota Bay

12/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Mr. Chatterbox

The Ghostly Links Between Lido Key's Sandcastle Resort, the Late Leona Helmsley—and Donald Trump

12/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

From the Editor

From the Editor: A Lost Chance at Lido

12/27/2017 By Pam Daniel

Feeding the Soul

Restaurateur Steve Seidensticker Starts a Nonprofit Newtown Eatery

12/27/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Money Matters

Will You Outlive Your Money?

12/27/2017 By Richard Rescigno

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

They Still Got Game

Senior Athletes are Redefining Aging

12/27/2017 By David Hackett

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Plant Power

Want to Look Great and Live Longer? Eat Plants, Says an Oncologist

12/27/2017 By Pam Daniel

Fountains of Youth

49 Ways to Look and Feel Younger

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fountains of Youth

How to Look and Feel Younger

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

12/27/2017 By Su Byron

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe