  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Interior Design

What I’m Crushing On

Kortnee Gonzalez of Echt-Architects Explores the Art of the Bath

Five ways to make your bathroom uniquely you.

With Kortnee Gonzalez 9/7/2017 at 7:56am

Architects Kortnee Gonzalez and Andrew Etter co-founded the Sarasota-based firm, Echt-Architects, in 2016. Today, Gonzalez weighs in on the bathroom design trends they are currently crushing on. 

 

Stone slab xp4dqy

Stone slab as wall art

Image: Juan Montoya

Stone slab 2 morq54

Stone slab as art

Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Stone slabs as wall art

Who decided that the only way to add a pop of color and excitement to your bathroom is to choose bright fluffy towels? Instead, turn that slab of granite that you fell in love with vertically and incorporate it into your bathroom. Installing stone slabs on the wall allows you to really appreciate the stone’s beauty up close. Plus, when installed in the shower it’s so much easier to clean since grout joints are practically nonexistent. Win-win!

 

Gold bathtub hohnyx

SplinterWorks tub

Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Make a statement with your bathtub

No matter how often you use your bathtub, choose one that balances comfort with style. A bathtub is an opportunity to make a unique design statement. There are so many gorgeous sculptural tubs to choose from, so pick something that suits your personal taste. We are completely crushing on this incredible golden hammock tub by SplinterWorks.

 

Skylight1 pqe8ae

Bathroom by Robson Rak Architects and Interior Designers

Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Invisible Skylights

Bathroom lighting can be challenging to get right. Since most of us get ready for each day in the bathroom, the more natural light, the better. Opening up to the sky allows for a sense of privacy and seclusion, while also being connected to nature.  We are both crushing on bathroom skylights that disappear, giving a feeling of open sky.

 

Outdoorshower2 kxqz1g

Image: Robson Roberto Migotto

Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Outdoorshower3 h7blpn

Outdoor shower

Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Outdoor showers and tubs

I recently traveled to South Africa and experienced my first outdoor shower; it was amazing. Every master bathroom would benefit from an outdoor connection. Bonus points if you can take advantage of an incredible view. No view? No problem; the intimacy of a private garden is a perfect place to relax or reinvigorate.

 

Fireplace5 l5igu4

Image: Antonio Lupi

Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Bathroom fireplaces

Combining the opposing elements of fire and water can be so serene. Very few homes have fireplaces in their bathrooms, but fireplaces are an incredible feature that can be extremely calming and relaxing. There are many fire elements available on the market today; we’re not just limited to the classic wood burning fireplace, hearth and chimney.

Filed under
what I'm crushing on
Show Comments

Related Content

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

What I’m Crushing On

Jeff Hart Highlights Interior Design Trends from the High Point Spring Market

06/01/2017 With Jeff Hart

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Shop Local

A Guide to the Sarasota Farmers Market

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Restaurant News

Connors Steak and Seafood Restaurant to Open at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Sunday Funday

Louies Offers a Modern Take on Sunday Brunch

09/06/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Pioneer Homestead Party, a Pig Roast and Other Local Dining Events

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Sept. 7-13

9:49am By Ilene Denton

On View

Salome's Sensual Dance

09/06/2017 By Alice Murphy

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

TV Watch

What We're Watching This Fall

08/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Different Strokes for Different Folks

What to Look for in the Rowing Motion

08/29/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Days of Heaven

How a Yale Student Learned to Love Rowing Growing Up in Sarasota

08/28/2017 By Kate Flanders

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Style Watch

Meet Creative Director Yvonne Hoang and Her Swoon-Worthy Emerging Brand Three Floor

09/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Sealed with a Bloom

Local Illustrator Shannon Kirsten Launches Collaboration with Anthropologie

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

What to Wear

Stylist Lori Pietripaoli Talks Breaking Into the Biz and Taking Fashion Risks

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Kortnee Gonzalez of Echt-Architects Explores the Art of the Bath

7:56am With Kortnee Gonzalez

Top Sale

The Year’s Highest Priced Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

News & City Life

Irma

Here's A List of Local Emergency Shelters

09/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?

09/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Shop Local

A Guide to the Sarasota Farmers Market

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Irma

How to Prepare for Hurricane Irma

09/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

RIP Snooty

Snooty's Death Was a "Preventable Accident," South Florida Museum Says

08/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

Hurricane Harvey

Of Houston and Harvey

08/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe