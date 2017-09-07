Kortnee Gonzalez of Echt-Architects Explores the Art of the Bath

Architects Kortnee Gonzalez and Andrew Etter co-founded the Sarasota-based firm, Echt-Architects, in 2016. Today, Gonzalez weighs in on the bathroom design trends they are currently crushing on.

Stone slab as wall art Image: Juan Montoya

Stone slab as art Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Stone slabs as wall art

Who decided that the only way to add a pop of color and excitement to your bathroom is to choose bright fluffy towels? Instead, turn that slab of granite that you fell in love with vertically and incorporate it into your bathroom. Installing stone slabs on the wall allows you to really appreciate the stone’s beauty up close. Plus, when installed in the shower it’s so much easier to clean since grout joints are practically nonexistent. Win-win!

SplinterWorks tub Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Make a statement with your bathtub

No matter how often you use your bathtub, choose one that balances comfort with style. A bathtub is an opportunity to make a unique design statement. There are so many gorgeous sculptural tubs to choose from, so pick something that suits your personal taste. We are completely crushing on this incredible golden hammock tub by SplinterWorks.

Bathroom by Robson Rak Architects and Interior Designers Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Invisible Skylights

Bathroom lighting can be challenging to get right. Since most of us get ready for each day in the bathroom, the more natural light, the better. Opening up to the sky allows for a sense of privacy and seclusion, while also being connected to nature. We are both crushing on bathroom skylights that disappear, giving a feeling of open sky.

Image: Robson Roberto Migotto Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Outdoor shower Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Outdoor showers and tubs

I recently traveled to South Africa and experienced my first outdoor shower; it was amazing. Every master bathroom would benefit from an outdoor connection. Bonus points if you can take advantage of an incredible view. No view? No problem; the intimacy of a private garden is a perfect place to relax or reinvigorate.

Image: Antonio Lupi Image: Courtesy Echt-Architects

Bathroom fireplaces

Combining the opposing elements of fire and water can be so serene. Very few homes have fireplaces in their bathrooms, but fireplaces are an incredible feature that can be extremely calming and relaxing. There are many fire elements available on the market today; we’re not just limited to the classic wood burning fireplace, hearth and chimney.