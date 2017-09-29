  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Shop To It

This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales

A big blowout sale at Lotus and other local retail therapy.

By Stephanie Isaac 9/29/2017 at 11:51am

Shutterstock 402975031 wu9vok

Shoptember

Loads of area stores are joining forces with Visit Sarasota to offers special deals to shoppers, and the event wraps up this weekend. For specific deals and retailers, click here.

 

Lotus Boutique Blow Out Sale! Pop Up Shop

Through Oct. 1

Don't miss the great deals at this pop-up—40 percent-70 percent off original prices on designer goods, for a limited time. 1451 Main St., Sarasota

Anthropologie Sale on Sale

For a limited time, enjoy an extra 30 percent off already reduced prices. 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota 

Williams-Sonoma Sale

Through Oct. 1 

Need some new kitchenware for fall? Get 20 percent off cookware sets through Saturday. 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Key to the Cure

October 12

Party for a purpose at Saks Fifth Avenue's popular annual event, which benefits Sarasota Memorial Health Care Foundation's women's cancer research programs (the event has raised more than $1.3 million so far). This year's  event will feature food, beverages, entertainment, shopping and an exclusive chance drawing. Tickets start at $125. 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota 

Filed under
sales
Show Comments

Related Content

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Shop To It

This Week's Best Sales

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Shop to It

July's Best Shopping Deals

07/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Shop To It

This Weekend's Best Sales

06/09/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Made in SRQ

Meet the Makers of Kombucha 221 BC

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Hurricane Relief on Deck, National Drink Beer Day, and Other Local Dining Events

09/27/2017 By Ella Melzer

Review

Review: Italian Tradition Opens in the Rosemary District

09/27/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Mutt-opia

Six Dog-Friendly Sarasota Eateries

09/27/2017 By Megan McDonald and Emma Burke

Arts & Entertainment

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

09/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

CineBistro to Screen Met Opera Live in HD Broadcasts Starting Oct. 7

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Heat Index

The Ultimate Frisbee Championships Return to Sarasota

09/27/2017 By Hannah Wallace

The Spoils of War

Lawyer Don Burris Helps Rescue Art Looted by the Nazis

09/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Ready for RIAF

Preview: Ringling International Arts Festival

09/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales

11:51am By Stephanie Isaac

Heat Index

How to Get the Bohemian Look in Your Home and in Your Wardrobe

09/27/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Mutt-opia

Four Must-Have Gifts for Your Dog

09/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

In the Glow with Style Maven Elisabeth Waters

09/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Style Watch

Meet Creative Director Yvonne Hoang and Her Swoon-Worthy Emerging Brand Three Floor

09/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

One Cool Pool

A New Anna Maria Home Makes a Splash

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Out of Sight

What Happened to the Idea of Affordable Downtown Housing?

09/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hiss Studios, Lido Shores

09/27/2017 By John Pirman

Interior Design Awards

Meet the Winners of Our 2017 Interior Design Awards

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

Which Sarasota Condo is Right for You?

09/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

Building a Day

Great Florida Architecture in Your Inbox

09/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Honk!

Five Migraine Inducing Intersections—and What to Do About Them

09/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Burning Question

How Can Sarasota Attract More Young People?

09/27/2017 By Katherine Flanders, Stephanie Hagan, and Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe