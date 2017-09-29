This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales

Shoptember

Loads of area stores are joining forces with Visit Sarasota to offers special deals to shoppers, and the event wraps up this weekend. For specific deals and retailers, click here.

Through Oct. 1

Don't miss the great deals at this pop-up—40 percent-70 percent off original prices on designer goods, for a limited time. 1451 Main St., Sarasota

For a limited time, enjoy an extra 30 percent off already reduced prices. 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Through Oct. 1

Need some new kitchenware for fall? Get 20 percent off cookware sets through Saturday. 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota

October 12

Party for a purpose at Saks Fifth Avenue's popular annual event, which benefits Sarasota Memorial Health Care Foundation's women's cancer research programs (the event has raised more than $1.3 million so far). This year's event will feature food, beverages, entertainment, shopping and an exclusive chance drawing. Tickets start at $125. 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota