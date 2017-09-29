Shop To It
This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales
A big blowout sale at Lotus and other local retail therapy.
Shoptember
Loads of area stores are joining forces with Visit Sarasota to offers special deals to shoppers, and the event wraps up this weekend. For specific deals and retailers, click here.
Lotus Boutique Blow Out Sale! Pop Up Shop
Through Oct. 1
Don't miss the great deals at this pop-up—40 percent-70 percent off original prices on designer goods, for a limited time. 1451 Main St., Sarasota
Anthropologie Sale on Sale
For a limited time, enjoy an extra 30 percent off already reduced prices. 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota
Williams-Sonoma Sale
Through Oct. 1
Need some new kitchenware for fall? Get 20 percent off cookware sets through Saturday. 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota
Key to the Cure
October 12
Party for a purpose at Saks Fifth Avenue's popular annual event, which benefits Sarasota Memorial Health Care Foundation's women's cancer research programs (the event has raised more than $1.3 million so far). This year's event will feature food, beverages, entertainment, shopping and an exclusive chance drawing. Tickets start at $125. 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota