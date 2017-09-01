The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

Throughout September

Loads of area stores are joining forces with Visit Sarasota to offers special deals to shoppers throughout the month of September. For specific deals and retailers, click here.

Through Sept. 2

Get 50 percent to 80 percent off shoes and clothes at T. Georgiano's annual sale.

Through Sept. 9

Get up to 50 percent off clothing and shoes on L. Boutique's clearance racks, and find up to $300 in coupon savings by clicking here.

Through Sept. 3

Get 60 percent off clearance items, with 10 percent of each purchase going to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Through Sept. 4

Take up to 40 percent off sale styles in store and online.

Through Sept. 4

Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles.

Through Sept. 4

Purchase a regular full-priced pair of polarized Ray-Ban or Oakley sunglasses, and get $35 off, making them the same price as a non-polarized pair.

Sept. 4

For something a little different than clothing sales, stop by the Sarasota Succulent Society's big Labor Day plant sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. In addition to discounted plants, there'll also be vendors and presentations by gardening experts.