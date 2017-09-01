  1. Fashion & Shopping
The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

If you're in need of a little retail therapy, this is the weekend to partake.

By Stephanie Isaac 9/1/2017 at 10:55am

Shutterstock 496109503 l08cbd

Image: Shutterstock

Visit Sarasota's Shoptember

Throughout September

Loads of area stores are joining forces with Visit Sarasota to offers special deals to shoppers throughout the month of September. For specific deals and retailers, click here.

T. Georgiano's End of Summer Blowout Sale

Through Sept. 2

Get 50 percent to 80 percent off shoes and clothes at T. Georgiano's annual sale.

L. Boutique Summer Sale 

Through Sept. 9

Get up to 50 percent off clothing and shoes on L. Boutique's clearance racks, and find up to $300 in coupon savings by clicking here

Scout & Molly's Clearance Sale

Through Sept. 3

Get 60 percent off clearance items, with 10 percent of each purchase going to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Anthropologie Labor Day Sale

Through Sept. 4

Take up to 40 percent off sale styles in store and online.

Everything But Water "Sale on Sale" 

Through Sept. 4

Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles.

Sunglass Hut "See More for Less" Sale

Through Sept. 4

Purchase a regular full-priced pair of polarized Ray-Ban or Oakley sunglasses, and get $35 off, making them the same price as a non-polarized pair. 

Sarasota Succulent Society Labor Day Plant Sale

Sept. 4

For something a little different than clothing sales, stop by the Sarasota Succulent Society's big Labor Day plant sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. In addition to discounted plants, there'll also be vendors and presentations by gardening experts. 

