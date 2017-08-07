  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

Remembering the South Florida Museum's beloved manatee.

By Pam Daniel 8/7/2017 at 1:55pm

Snooty the manatee south florida aquarium 2 s6omdq

Image: Courtesy South Florida Museum

I probably shouldn’t admit this, but in July, when Snooty, the South Florida Museum’s 69-year-old manatee, got trapped in a plumbing area of his tank and drowned, I was sorry—but not upset. So I was taken aback by the mounting frenzy of Princess Diana-style grief. Mourners laid flowers on the museum grounds, newspapers around the world ran tributes, social media shared and sobbed, and maybe most surprising of all, several of the hardened journalists in this office sat around all morning looking gloomy and swapping Snooty stories.

I didn’t get it.

Daniel pam 2011 out sm j33hsi

Pam Daniel

Image: Rebecca Baxter

It’s not that I don’t care about manatees—I do. I love sitting on our dock at night and hearing the soft, ghostly swoosh of their breathing as they surface and sink. And I’ll never forget the morning one lifted its big, gray, whiskery face out of the water, just inches away, and we stared at each other for a long, thrilling moment of interspecies communion.

But I believe manatees are better off in the wild, away from human interference. I didn’t hit “Like” when a friend recently rhapsodized on Facebook about swimming with—and embracing—manatees in the Gulf, and the idea of keeping one confined in a tank for his entire life depressed me.

Besides, some of the reaction to his death seemed to verge on hysteria—like members of one animal rights group, who demanded the firing of the entire museum staff and board, North Korean-style, so the protesters could begin to “heal.”

But my feelings about Snooty’s life started to change as I read the story Craig Pittman wrote for our September issue. Pittman, a reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, is famous for his investigative environmental journalism, but his “Remembering Snooty” is simple and straightforward, tracing the life of the gentle, lumbering creature from birth to death. And it turns out that from the very beginning, that life was entwined with humans. Indeed, if it weren’t for the people who rescued his mother after she was hit by a boat, Snooty would never have been born, and he seemed to revel in his caretakers’ hugs and attention. At the museum, he would rise out of his tank and look at visitors, sometimes even nuzzling them or touching them with a flipper. Occasionally he’d show off some of the tricks he’d learned, rolling over or twirling in the water.

Does all that mean that Snooty loved people? I’m not sure. It’s easy to attribute our own emotions to animals—especially soulful-looking marine mammals of obvious intelligence. But that legions of humans loved—adored—Snooty, there is no doubt. On the South Florida Museum website, people have posted pages of tributes to Snooty. Many say they visited him year after year; some tourists included a pilgrimage to his tank in every vacation. A few describe him as a “magical” soul mate who recognized them and glowed with happiness on his birthday celebrations. One woman says that when her mother got sick, she turned to Snooty “to help to endure it.” And person after person wrote about visiting Snooty first as a child, then as a parent and grandparent.

For all sorts of reasons, Snooty came to represent more than a captive in a zoo. With his squishy, shapeless body and benign gaze, he was the epitome of adorable, a joyous Disney cartoon of a creature who evoked Disney-like feelings in those who stood before him. He was pure, happy, wise and good. “Boy, could he love,” one writer declared. And he was the living embodiment of Bradenton’s past, a reminder of the days when everyone in town knew each other and everyone knew Snooty—and when it was OK to cage wild animals and let schoolkids feed them lettuce. Though the world changed, Snooty never did. Most of all, I’ve come to understand, he embodied innocence. Without him, for an astonishing number of people, the world is a darker, lonelier place. As one woman wrote, when Snooty died, “my childhood died.”

Filed under
South Florida Museum, Snooty
Show Comments

Related Content

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

The Beast Within

Sensational Spirited Contenders Compete to Star as Sea Cow Snooty

07/18/2017 By Rick Morgan

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

New Faces

The Ringling Highlights Portraits from the Permanent Collection with the Posed Exhibit

07/12/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Comfort Food

Recipe: Baked Rigatoni from Cafe Barbosso

08/03/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Nitrogen Fixation

10 Bucks or Less: Krave n Joy

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Sustainable Seafood Dinner, a Cupcake Eating Contest and More Local Dining Events

08/01/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Comfort Kitchen

Revisiting Millie's Restaurant

07/31/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Crazy in Love

Ringling College Graduates' Animated Short Goes Viral

1:16pm By Rick Morgan

Review

Urbanite Theatre Takes a Compelling Journey with Pilgrims

11:22am By Kay Kipling

Review

A Working Class Hero Takes the Stage in Florida Studio Theatre's Doublewide

10:07am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Aug. 3-9

08/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

08/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Week's Best Sales

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

08/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

07/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

07/26/2017 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

2:14pm By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Top Sale: A Four-Million-Dollar Sand Castle on Lido Key

9:55am By Ilene Denton

Award Season

A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards

08/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Nearing Completion

Sneak Peek at the New DeSota Apartments

07/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

07/27/2017 By Staff

News & City Life

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

1:55pm By Pam Daniel

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Memories

Remembering Downtown Sarasota's Short Stop Market and Deli

08/01/2017 By Rick Morgan Illustrations by Regan Dunnick

No Frenzy Necessary

Want to Help Mote Staff, Learn Something and Have Fun? Try Shark Encounter.

07/31/2017 By Rick Morgan

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe