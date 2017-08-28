  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Rosemary in Bloom

Your Guide to the Rosemary District

It's the city's fastest-changing neighborhood.

By Susan Burns 8/28/2017 at 10:58am Published in the September 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Even in its downtrodden days, the Rosemary District stood out for its unbeatable location, just a few blocks from downtown Sarasota and the bay. But not until 2014, when the city increased density for new projects in the neighborhood from 25 units to 75 units per acre, did development take off. More than 1,500 residential units are being developed, have been approved or are awaiting approval. A hotel, three apartment projects and 11 condominiums are rising, with some units priced at more than a million dollars. Restaurants, furniture stores and offices are cropping up, and the district was recently rated one of the 10 most walkable neighborhoods in Florida.

Rosemary kyhj1f

Click here to view a larger version of this map.

Restaurants

1A Lolita Tartine—1419 Fifth St. Breakfast through dinner, casual French fare in a colorful industrial space; owners own two C’est La Vie restaurants.

1B Toasted Mango Café—430 N. Tamiami Trail. Cheerful, reasonably priced, breakfast and lunch.

1C Blue Apron Café and Catering—436 Central Ave. Small eatery, breakfast and lunch.

1D Mandeville Beer Garden—428 N. Lemon Ave. A district hotspot offering 30 craft beers on tap or 150 beers by the bottle; packed Tuesday trivia nights.

1E Station 400—400 N. Lemon Ave. A favorite breakfast and brunch spot in a restored train depot.

1F The Blue Rooster—1525 Fourth St. Live blues and Southern fare.

1G The Rosemary—411 N. Orange Ave. American bistro in Citrus Square open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Hotels

2A Hotel Indigo Sarasota—1223 Boulevard of the Arts. Four-story, 95-room boutique hotel.

2B The Sarasota Modern Hotel—591 Cocoanut Ave. Under construction, an 89-room luxury hotel, includes 151-seat restaurant; open early 2018.

2C Cambria Hotel and Suites—Fruitville Road between Central and Cocoanut. Five-story, 118-room hotel; construction has not started.

Shopping & Services

3A Rosemary Court Wellness Center—810 Central Ave. A small complex of four 1920s homes; includes popular Rosemary Court Yoga.

3B Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida—736 Central Ave. Headquarters of the 22-county Planned Parenthood affiliate.

3C The Salvation Army Sarasota—1400 10th St. Food, shelter and social services for the needy.

3D Home Resource—741 Central Ave. Contemporary furniture store in a renovated garage.

3E The Sarasota Collection Home Store—622 Central Ave. Eclectic furniture store of four big showrooms.

3F Canned Ham Vintage—1435 Seventh St. Small shop jammed with vintage clothing, jewelry and home goods.

3G Architectural Revival—421 Central Ave. Repurposed furnishings and custom furniture design.

3H Blue Line Inc.—301 Central Ave. Longtime downtown art and office supply store.

New Developments

4A BOTA Center—1570 Boulevard of the Arts. Meticulous renovation of the old Babcock Furniture Store into a center for creatives and their businesses, anticipated completion fall 2017.

4B CitySide Apartments—700 Cocoanut Ave. Four-story, 228-unit apartment complex ushered in Sarasota’s apartment building boom; a second phase of 261 apartments is planned.

4C Valencia at Rosemary Place—601 Cocoanut Ave. About 30 townhomes under construction, starting in the mid-$500,000s, anticipated completion 2017.

4D Rosemary Square—1440 Boulevard of the Arts. Three-building campus includes a condominium of 30 residences (all sold to the Sarasota Opera for artists) with retail and office on the ground floor; a building with studio space for The Players and Sarasota Contemporary Dance; and a building with two restaurants; anticipated completion January 2018.

4E Elan Rosemary Apartments—710 N. Lemon Ave. Four-story, 286-apartment project, anticipated completion December 2018.

4F The Courtyard at Citrus—461 N. Orange Ave. Phase II and III of European-style three-story condo/retail project will include 28 condos priced between $395,000 to $455,000 and commercial space, anticipated completion 2017/2018.

4G Risdon on Fifth—1350 Fifth St. 22 modern-style condos priced between $389,000 to $949,000; ground-level commercial space; anticipated completion fall 2017.

4H The Risdon—1374 Fifth Way. 11 modern-styled luxury condos, $600,000 to $1.5 million, construction to start in spring 2018.

4I Fifth and Central—435 Central Ave. Another Risdon Group project, three-story building with 3,000 square feet of ground-level retail with two stories of six condos, $500,000 to $850,000, ready for occupancy fall 2017.

4J Vanguard Lofts—1343 Fourth St. Six modern townhomes, $550,000 to $900,000; anticipated completion fall 2017.

4K 1515 Fruitville—1515 Fruitville Road. Upscale, modern 15,000-square-foot retail center under construction.

4L Urban Flats—1401 Fruitville Road. Five-story, 228-unit apartment complex under construction, rents averaging $1,700 a month; anticipated completion fall 2017.

4M Kretzmer Artist Residence—751 Cohen Way. Five town-homes with 20 bedrooms for visiting Florida Studio Theatre artists and young theater professionals; anticipated completion October 2017.

4N DRAPAC—1359 Fourth St. Modern-style condo of 62 units with 2,820 square feet of commercial space; construction has not started.

4O Zahrada—1542 Fourth St. Six luxury townhomes, above $1.3 million-plus to start; 5,150 square feet of commercial space; construction has not started.

4P BLVD Sarasota—540 N. Tamiami Trail. 49-unit condominium, $1.6 million-plus units, includes a 7,250-square-foot restaurant space; anticipated completion, summer/fall 2019.

Miscellaneous

5A Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences—645 Central Ave. A-rated public charter middle school.

5B Sarasota Military Academy—801 N. Orange Ave. High school campus of the C-rated public charter school.

5C The Players Theatre—838 N. Tamiami Trail. The city of Sarasota is considering buying the 2-acre site of the longtime community theater, which is moving to Lakewood Ranch

5D Rosemary Cemetery—851 Central Ave. Historic-designated cemetery with graves dating back to 1887.

5F Rosemary District Indie Market—701 Cohen Way. Artists, craftspeople and farmers gather at this corner parking lot every third Saturday in season.

Filed under
Rosemary District
Show Comments

Related Content

Shop To It

New Indie Market Comes to the Rosemary District

11/17/2016 By Megan McDonald

Walk This Way

Two Sarasota Spots Ranked in List of Top 10 Most Walkable Florida Neighborhoods

09/14/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Nov. 17-23

11/17/2016 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Developments in Downtown Sarasota and North Venice

06/17/2016 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Review: Seafood Stars at Downtown’s Duval’s

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Gin Game

Six Great Local Gin Drinks

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Weekly Planner

A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

08/21/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Recipe

Alinea's Jaryd Hearn Returns to Polo Grill

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

Days of Heaven

How a Yale Student Learned to Love Rowing Growing Up in Sarasota

08/28/2017 By Kate Flanders

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Presents Its 2017-18 Line-up

08/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

World Rowing Championships

The Ultimate Spectator's Guide to the World Rowing Championships

08/25/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Preview

The Pops Orchestra Heads Into "A Season of Celebrities"

08/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Life's a Circus

A Peek At What's Underneath the Big Top at Ringling's Circus Museum

08/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Happy Family?

A Group Portrait at The Ringling

08/23/2017 By Alice Murphy

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lookbook

Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

08/24/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lights, Camera

Agent Inc is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Top Shopping Deals

08/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

08/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Weather

11 Jaw-Dropping Photos of This Weekend's Flooding in South Manatee County

08/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Rosemary in Bloom

Your Guide to the Rosemary District

08/28/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Siesta Beach

08/28/2017 By John Pirman

The Criminal Justice System

Road to Redemption

08/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Rock the Vote

How Safe is Your Vote?

08/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Sandmen

Siesta Key Beach Sand is Prized Around the Globe

08/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe