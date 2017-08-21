  1. Home & Real Estate
On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

Including new models at Grand Palm and Provence and Bellacina at Casey Key’s new amenity center.

By Staff 8/21/2017 at 5:00pm

Kolter the mark 05 pool deck night 01 12k hi res for wallpaper pdduon

A rendering of The Mark Sarasota.

Image: Courtesy Kolter Urban

Developer Kolter Urban has broken ground on The Mark Sarasota, downtown Sarasota’s newest condominium project, just south of Main Street at the corner of Pineapple Avenue and State Street. When completed sometime in late 2019, The Mark will include 157 residences in a 12-story condominium tower as well as 35,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Units start in the $600,000s. 

Taylor morrison bellacina amenity center ijiere

The Bellacina amenity center.

Image: Courtesy Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison has opened its new amenity center at Bellacina at Casey Key, one of its Esplanade-branded community in Nokomis. The center has a fitness and aerobics center, gathering room, catering kitchen and library. Step outside and enjoy a heated lagoon pool and spa, fire pit, event lawn, adventure isle, kayak launch and a pet park. An on-site lifestyle manager will be on hand to interact with residents and coordinate special activities, parties and events.

New entrance at grand palm swnjed

Grand Palm.

Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities has unveiled eight new models, a new Discovery Center and a new entrance at Grand Palm, its master-planned community in Venice. The models range from 1,632 to 2,731 square feet, and homebuyers can choose from architectural styles such as neoclassical, Mediterranean, island, British West Indies and French country. In late July, the builder opened Aucilla Road, which serves as a new entrance for the community. Located off River Road in Venice, the new entry and road gives residents on the east side access and further helps to reduce traffic at the other two existing entrances. The new road, which stretches for 3,300 feet, intersects at Observation Boulevard and leads all residents and visitors to the Discovery Center at Wacissa Drive. 

Provence m8z6qu

Provence.

Image: Courtesy Neal Signature Homes

Neal Signature Homes has introduced four new floor plans at Provence, a gated community of 18 maintenance-assisted luxury homes on Honore Avenue between Proctor and Ashton Roads.

The new designs range from 2,110 square feet to 2,731 square feet and have a French country theme.

Pulte at babcock ranch arbordale raised porch cjrh57

Pulte's Arbordale model at Babcock Ranch.

Image: Courtesy Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes will be building two neighborhoods at Babcock Ranch, the nation’s first solar-powered town now under development in Charlotte County. Parkside at Babcock Ranch, just southeast of Founder’s Square, will have more than 150 Pulte homes on 50-foot lots priced in the $200,000s to mid-$300,000s. The new neighborhood is adjacent to a community park. Pulte will also be constructing homes in the Lake Timber neighborhood. With front porches providing views across Lake Babcock and Founder’s Square, prices for those homes will start in the high $200,000s.

