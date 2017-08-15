Eight Great Beauty Finds from Heather Dunhill

In no particular order of obsession, my eight new fave product crushes, including a drugstore find for $3.99.

Launching here with Cloud Paint by cult-fave beauty brand Glossier. For the longest time, the thought of applying liquid/cream blush that I might not be able to fix once on intimidated me. I had visions of cheeks that looked like I was perpetually embarrassed. But with Cloud Paint, I’m in cheek color heaven. I love the application. It’s a super easy, pillowy gel/cream, and just a tiny dot on your fingertip, then a dab, dab, dab, will do it. It’s buildable and it comes in four covetable shades. Glossier.com, $18.

No lie: I credit my healthy cuticles to this Qtica Intense Cuticle Repair Balm and my manicures with Thu at Paint Nail Bar. Full disclosure: I’m a major hand-washer, which results in cuticles that crack. Ugh. Such a hassle. However, all’s well now thanks to Qtica. Not only is the scent dreamy (which gives me incentive to apply), it’s an intense cuticle therapy for severely dry and damaged cuticles, and a little goes a long way. Plus! You’ll see and feel results immediately. Paint Nail Bar, $14.

So, I’m with Jennifer Aniston: I need eye love for my dry eyes. And if you’re like me, dry eye draws moisture from under the eye as well, making makeup application, well, cakey. Enter my friend Shelley Sarbey, who told me about a moisturizing miracle: Trilogy Rosehip Oil. Just one drop of this oil—for both eyes—returned that undereye skin to normal, pronto. Why? Rosehip oil contains powerful essential fatty acids that improve skin hydration and elasticity, and assist skin cell renewal and repair. Bonus: it can also be used for reducing scars and stretch marks, and combating fine lines and wrinkles. Trilogy's is certified organic and is sourced from the mountainous regions of Chile and South Africa. Whole Foods, $28.99

Not sure I’ve ever been passionate about a hair brush, but this one has my attention. The ceramic-coated barrel reduces static, resulting in a silky finish, along with the boar and heat-resistant nylon bristles, which give frizz-free locks. Not least of its high points is the lightweight and balanced handle and grip—so no more tired arm, which means better styling control. And, it delivers a salon-styled look that blows me away every time. Nuovo Salon Group, starting at $24.

You know I had to try a product touted as the “smoothest lip balm in the world.” And, well, it is. Made with organic argan and essential oils, it’s no surprise they are one of the best-selling lip balms in the market. And at this price, I have all four stashed nearly everywhere. CVS, $3.99

Not sure what’s taken me so long to try one of these funky, bendy brushes, but I’m now infatuated with the Cailyn O! Double Brush. One side of thousands of cushy micro-fiber bristles is for foundation/concealer, which hits those hard to reach spots around the eye and nose. The flip side’s flat-cut bristles seamlessly blend for a polished, makeup artist application. And the slip-off cap makes it travel-friendly. Soft Surroundings, $38.

Did you know that SkinSmart Dermatology founder Dr. Elizabeth Callahan has consistently been named to the Castle Connolly Top Doctors list 17 years running? Just one of the many reasons I opted to try SkinHydration from her private label skincare line called SkinSmart Solutions. What I love best is that it’s intensely hydrating for such a super light product and, best of all, non-greasy. My next fave thing about it? The price. SkinSmart Dermatology, $27.

Speaking of moisturizing, I may have been the only person in Sarasota who was depending on her makeup to provide sun protection; I just didn’t like the feel and white finish of traditional SPF. But I've got a new go-to: Luminesce Daily Moisturizing Complex with SPF 30. It’s a lightweight facial lotion, which I love, and it protects with broad-spectrum SPF 30 and moisturizes with fruit and legume extracts. Finally. www.jeunesseglobal.com, $69.95