July's Best Shopping Deals

July 6

Need an excuse to check out TQS Boutique’s new Gulf Gate location? Look no further. The trendy and affordable boutique is hosting an evening shopping event in collaboration with a vendor of Senegence beauty products. Have a glass of wine, try out great skin care and beauty products, and enjoy 20 percent off any TQS item of your choice. It’s a no-brainer!

July 14

If you’re in the mood for some retail therapy, check out Sunshine and Sage—a collaboration space that provides artists and small-scale retailers with a place to showcase their wares—in their debut event. Find cute summer dresses and gorgeous jewelry as they host their first pop-up with LuLaRoe retailers and Barb McSweeney Jewelry.

July 15-16

The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium will host a weekend-long shopping extravaganza featuring over 50 exhibitors. A $3 ticket will get you two days of access to antiques, books, artwork, vintage clothing and jewelry and more.

Through July 16

Scoop up some summer clothing at a discounted price at the UTC Brooks Brothers location.

July 21-22

Head South to get your Christmas fix and a whole lot of bargains in a full two-day shopping event. Enjoy deals at over 40 stores on the Avenues in downtown Venice, as well as free transportation from a Christmas trolley winding past all the participating stores! Holly-jolly summer fun guaranteed.

Through July 31

Revamp your eyewear collection at the Mall at University Town Center. Get up to 25 percent off if you spend $125 or more.