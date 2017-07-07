Shop to It
July's Best Shopping Deals
We've got bargains galore with these summer sales and shopping events.
Lips & Sips Happy Hour at TQS Boutique
July 6
Need an excuse to check out TQS Boutique’s new Gulf Gate location? Look no further. The trendy and affordable boutique is hosting an evening shopping event in collaboration with a vendor of Senegence beauty products. Have a glass of wine, try out great skin care and beauty products, and enjoy 20 percent off any TQS item of your choice. It’s a no-brainer!
Inaugural Event at Sunshine and Sage
July 14
If you’re in the mood for some retail therapy, check out Sunshine and Sage—a collaboration space that provides artists and small-scale retailers with a place to showcase their wares—in their debut event. Find cute summer dresses and gorgeous jewelry as they host their first pop-up with LuLaRoe retailers and Barb McSweeney Jewelry.
Vintage and Collectibles Fair
July 15-16
The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium will host a weekend-long shopping extravaganza featuring over 50 exhibitors. A $3 ticket will get you two days of access to antiques, books, artwork, vintage clothing and jewelry and more.
50 Percent Off at Brooks Brothers
Through July 16
Scoop up some summer clothing at a discounted price at the UTC Brooks Brothers location.
Christmas in July on Venice Island
July 21-22
Head South to get your Christmas fix and a whole lot of bargains in a full two-day shopping event. Enjoy deals at over 40 stores on the Avenues in downtown Venice, as well as free transportation from a Christmas trolley winding past all the participating stores! Holly-jolly summer fun guaranteed.
Solstice Sunglasses ‘Yes to Summer’ Promotion
Through July 31
Revamp your eyewear collection at the Mall at University Town Center. Get up to 25 percent off if you spend $125 or more.