  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture

Architectural Accolades

Five Sarasota Architects Honored with AIA Florida’s Annual Design Awards

A major award also goes to Sarasota Architectural Foundation leader Janet Minker.

By Ilene Denton 7/27/2017 at 2:51pm

Five Sarasota architects and a leader of the nonprofit Sarasota Architectural Foundation are receiving statewide 2017 Design Awards this weekend at the AIA Florida/Caribbean chapter’s annual conference. 

Eiling eide center ryan gamma dotom6

The Elling Eide Center, designed by Guy Peterson, Office for Architecture.

Image: Ryan Gamma

Guy Peterson, Office for Architecture’s Elling Eide Center is one of four Honor Awards of Excellence for New Work. The modern, 17,000-square-foot Eide Center, which opened in October on a 72-acre wooded, bayfront property in mid-Sarasota County, is the repository for the late Elling Eide’s thousands of books and artifacts on China. Eide was an internationally renowned expert in Chinese history and culture.

 

Carl abbott caribbean hilltop xklxze

Caribbean Hillside residence, Carl Abbott.

Image: Courtesy Carl Abbott

Carl abbott womens resource center zzxjhz

Women's Resource Center, Carl Abbott.

Image: Sean Harris

Carl Abbott received two awards: A Merit Award for Sustainable Design for a Caribbean Hillside Residence, and a Test of Time Award for the gracefully curved Women’s Resource Center on South Tuttle Avenue, which Abbott designed in 1989. 

Sweet sparkman fruitville elementary xf42xg

Fruitville Elementary School, Sweet Sparkman Architects.

Image: Courtesy Sweet Sparkman Architects

Sweet Sparkman Architects won a Merit Award for Masonry in Design for its playful design of the Fruitville Elementary School addition. 

Seibert architects johann fust library peacin

Johann Furst Community Library, Seibert Architects.

Image: Courtesy Seibert Architects

Seibert Architects received a Merit Award of Excellence for Historic Preservation and Restoration for its work on Boca Grande’s Johann Fust Community Library. Michael Epstein served as project designer and architect and Pam Holladay was interior designer. The original library was built in 1950.

 

Halflants pichette pool f1hyys

Anna Maria Island residence, Halflants + Pichette Studio for Modern Architecture

Image: William S. Speer

Janet minker ewyz4n

Janet Minker

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Architectural Foundation

John Pichette of Halflants + Pichette Studio for Modern Architecture was named Builder of the Year for six residences designed and built by his architectural firm in 2014-2017 from Venice north to Anna Maria Island. Shown here is an Anna Maria Island residence he designed and built for a U.K. couple. The raised pool is behind a three-inch-thick piece of Plexiglass that, at five feet by five feet, makes a traffic-stopping viewing window. [Bill Speer photo credit] 

And Janet Minker, a longtime leader of the nonprofit Sarasota Architectural Foundation, received the Bob Graham Architectural Awareness Award for her work in “advocating, educating and celebrating the Sarasota School of Architecture movement, [and] working to preserve its midcentury modern structures.” The award is named for former Florida Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham.

Filed under
Sarasota Architectural Foundation
Show Comments

Related Content

Midcentury Modern Architecture

Last Chance to Tour the Replica of Paul Rudolph’s Iconic Walker Guest House

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Art of Architecture

Umbrella House Tour, Ex-Miami Mayor Talks Urban Innovation and More

03/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

Coming Up

Gardening Workshops at The Ringling, Palm Springs Modernism Documentary, the Evolution of Florida Modernism Lecture

01/27/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Kid-Friendly Cuisine

Eight Great Restaurants to Take Your Kids

07/26/2017 By Rick Morgan

Queue Up for 'Cue

Review: Sublime Smoked Meats at Brick’s

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Mad for Mangoes

In Praise of Mangoes, the Ultimate Summer Fruit

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton

Food & Wine

The Best Siesta Key Beach Eats

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

3:50pm By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

3:13pm By Rick Morgan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 27-Aug. 2

9:33am By Ilene Denton

Heat Index

Farewell, My Friend

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Hot Flash

Dog Days Theatre Aims to Provide New Shows This Summer

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

A&E Insider

Posed, a New Photography Exhibit, Opens at The Ringling

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

10:23am By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

07/26/2017 By Staff

Platinum 100

Singular Sensations from Sarasota's Platinum 100 Stores

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton and Alicia King Robinson

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

07/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

3:07pm By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

3:06pm By Staff

Architectural Accolades

Five Sarasota Architects Honored with AIA Florida’s Annual Design Awards

2:51pm By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Remodeled Old Beauty in Southside Village

11:09am By Robert Plunket

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

History

The Cottages of Cortez

07/26/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

3:50pm By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

3:13pm By Rick Morgan

Team Sarasota

Meet the New Starting Five on the City Commission

07/26/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Heat Index

Farewell, My Friend

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Heat Index

Five Cool Local Pools

07/26/2017 By Emma Burke

Heat Index

How Frequent Are Local Shark Attacks?

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe