Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

The Clifton model. Image: Courtesy D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division has begun home construction at the newest community to join the West Villages, the master-planned community rising on approximately 10,000 acres between Venice and North Port.

The Preserve at West Villages will be a gated neighborhood off River Road and West Villages Parkway. Five single-family home models and a new villa floor plan, ranging from 1,526 to 2,587 square feet of living space, will offer scenic preserve and lake views. They are expected to be completed by early fall.

The West Villages, which will be home to a new Atlanta Braves spring training facility, recently was named the fourth fastest-selling community in America.

And Medallion Home will host a grand opening for its gated South Sarasota community, Waverly, on Aug. 26. The community, just east of I-75 off Clark Road, will have 110 custom-designed homes starting in the mid-$500,000s when completed.