  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Hot Flash

Dog Days Theatre Aims to Provide New Shows This Summer

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory’s new Dog Days company fills the summer months’ theater gap.

By Kay Kipling 7/26/2017 at 8:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

D indemnity kwodl3

Double Indemnity is part of Dog Days Theatre's summer lineup.

Image: Courtesy Photo

What’s in a name? In the case of Sarasota’s new Dog Days Theatre, it’s clear: It’s out to provide theater-hungry audiences new shows in the dog days of summer.

That niche was filled for more than a decade by the late, lamented Banyan Theater Company, which presented three shows every summer in the Cook Theatre featuring professional actors, designers and directors. When the Banyan closed following the death of its founder, Jerry Finn, FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training head Greg Leaming decided to fill the void at the Cook, which the conservatory had rented to the Banyan.

“The Banyan had established a footprint here,” says Leaming. “They also hired our students. So there was always in the back of my mind, that, if the Banyan closed, we have our own theater—what do we do?”

Because of the conservatory’s educational schedule, at least for this inaugural year there will only be two, not three, shows presented. That could change in the future, depending on production demands and audience response.

Leaming greg bw qdmety

Greg Leaming

Image: Courtesy Photo

While the conservatory season is “partly pedagogical,” says Leaming, the Dog Days productions give students a true professional opportunity. “The artists are hired on a salaried basis, and we are bringing back conservatory grads along with other professionals from around the country,” he says.

That mix allows Dog Days to present shows featuring characters of varied ages—something harder to do during the regular season, when 20-something students would have to be charged with portraying characters in their 50s or 60s.

The first production, Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy of errors Relatively Speaking, closes July 30. “Ayckbourn is one of my favorite playwrights,” says Leaming, “and this is one of the simplest of his stories, but it plays so beautifully.”

August’s show strikes a different tone. It’s a stage adaptation of James M. Cain’s classic Double Indemnity. While the Fred MacMurray-Barbara Stanwyck film noir version of the story may be what most audience members will have in their heads, this play by David Pichette and R. Hamilton Wright—a first-time production in Sarasota—follows the book more faithfully, with a different ending from the movie. Leaming is co-directing the show with Jesse Jou, and the cast includes Conservatory grad Katie Cunningham as the seductive Phyllis, local veterans Don Walker and Doug Jones as her endangered husband and the canny investigator Keyes, respectively, and current Conservatory student Erik Meixelsperger as Huff, the insurance agent snared by Phyllis’ murderous plan. Running dates are Aug. 10-27, with previews Aug. 8 and 9.

Leaming says he expects audiences will fit the profile of the Banyan’s but will welcome some newcomers, too. “We really expanded our single ticket sales with our production at Selby Gardens of A Midsummer Night’s Dream [this past spring],” he says. Dog Days hopes to continue broadening that audience base.

For tickets to Double Indemnity, call the Asolo Rep box office at (941) 351-8000 or visit asolorep.org.

Filed under
Dog Days Theatre
Show Comments

Related Content

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Weaves a Magic Spell with A Midsummer Night's Dream

04/14/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Frank Atura

Remembering Jerry Finn

Banyan Theater Company Founder Jerry Finn's Death is a Loss for Sarasota

03/22/2016 By Kay Kipling

Preview

New Dog Days Theatre Heats Up This Summer

07/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Dog Days Theatre Entertains with Relatively Speaking

07/14/2017 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Kid-Friendly Cuisine

Eight Great Restaurants to Take Your Kids

07/26/2017 By Rick Morgan

Queue Up for 'Cue

Review: Sublime Smoked Meats at Brick’s

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Mad for Mangoes

In Praise of Mangoes, the Ultimate Summer Fruit

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton

Food & Wine

The Best Siesta Key Beach Eats

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

3:50pm By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

3:13pm By Rick Morgan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 27-Aug. 2

9:33am By Ilene Denton

Heat Index

Farewell, My Friend

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Hot Flash

Dog Days Theatre Aims to Provide New Shows This Summer

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

A&E Insider

Posed, a New Photography Exhibit, Opens at The Ringling

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

10:23am By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

07/26/2017 By Staff

Platinum 100

Singular Sensations from Sarasota's Platinum 100 Stores

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton and Alicia King Robinson

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

07/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

3:07pm By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

3:06pm By Staff

Architectural Accolades

Five Sarasota Architects Honored with AIA Florida’s Annual Design Awards

2:51pm By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Remodeled Old Beauty in Southside Village

11:09am By Robert Plunket

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

History

The Cottages of Cortez

07/26/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

3:50pm By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

3:13pm By Rick Morgan

Team Sarasota

Meet the New Starting Five on the City Commission

07/26/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Heat Index

Farewell, My Friend

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Heat Index

Five Cool Local Pools

07/26/2017 By Emma Burke

Heat Index

How Frequent Are Local Shark Attacks?

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe