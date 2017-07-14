Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

The Pete Dye Signature 18-hole, 72 par championship golf course at the Gasparilla Golf Club, located on scenic Charlotte Harbor.

The national property research company, PropertyShark, has released its list of Florida’s most expensive zip codes based on median sale prices, and—no surprise—seven are in our region.

Coming in at No. 2 statewide is 33921, the zip code for the tony barrier island of Boca Grande. PropertyShark’s current top listing there is $9.2 million for a 4,600-square-foot Gulf-front mansion on the island’s ritziest street, Gilchrist Avenue.

Anna Maria’s 34216 zip code comes in fifth in Florida, with a median sale price of $900,000. Longboat Key, 34228, is the 11th most expensive zip code in Florida, with a median sale price of $672,500. (The three most expensive listings in Sarasota-Manatee right now happen to be on Longboat.)

Two Sarasota zip codes, 34242 (that’s Siesta Key) and 34236 (Bird Key, Lido and St. Armands Keys and downtown Sarasota for the most part), are 18th and 19th respectively, with median sale prices of $550,857 and $535,000. The 34215 Cortez zip code comes in 22nd, with a median sale price of $520,000. And Bradenton Beach, 34217, rounds out the top 30 at 30th with a median sale price of $485,000.

The No. 1 priciest zip code in Florida? It’s Miami Beach, reports PropertyShark, with a whopping median sale price of $3.4 million.