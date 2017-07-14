  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Luxury Living

Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

Here’s a hint: Think waterfront.

By Ilene Denton 7/14/2017 at 10:02am

Screen shot 2017 07 14 at 10.00.12 am k0aufe

The Pete Dye Signature 18-hole, 72 par championship golf course at the Gasparilla Golf Club, located on scenic Charlotte Harbor.

The national property research company, PropertyShark, has released its list of Florida’s most expensive zip codes based on median sale prices, and—no surprise—seven are in our region.  

Coming in at No. 2 statewide is 33921, the zip code for the tony barrier island of Boca Grande. PropertyShark’s current top listing there is $9.2 million for a 4,600-square-foot Gulf-front mansion on the island’s ritziest street, Gilchrist Avenue.

Anna Maria’s 34216 zip code comes in fifth in Florida, with a median sale price of $900,000. Longboat Key, 34228, is the 11th most expensive zip code in Florida, with a median sale price of $672,500. (The three most expensive listings in Sarasota-Manatee right now happen to be on Longboat.) 

Two Sarasota zip codes, 34242 (that’s Siesta Key) and 34236 (Bird Key, Lido and St. Armands Keys and downtown Sarasota for the most part), are 18th and 19th respectively, with median sale prices of $550,857 and $535,000. The 34215 Cortez zip code comes in 22nd, with a median sale price of $520,000. And Bradenton Beach, 34217, rounds out the top 30 at 30th with a median sale price of $485,000.

The No. 1 priciest zip code in Florida? It’s Miami Beach, reports PropertyShark, with a whopping median sale price of $3.4 million.

Filed under
real estate news
Show Comments

Related Content

Neighborhood Guide

Neighborhood Guide: Downtown Sarasota

04/18/2017 By Staff

Neighborhood Guide

Neighborhood Guide: St. Armands Circle/Lido Key/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 Edited by Kay Kipling

On the Homefront

Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

News and Notes from the Real Estate Industry.

06/01/2017 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Mad for Mangos

Recipe: Mango Chutney

07/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Diner Leagues

New Diner Opens at Westfield Siesta Key Mall

07/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

07/05/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Things to Do

Find a Restaurant

06/30/2017

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Dog Days Theatre Entertains with Relatively Speaking

07/14/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 13-19

07/13/2017 By Ilene Denton

New Era Begins

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Raises the Roof

07/13/2017 By Kay Kipling

New Faces

The Ringling Highlights Portraits from the Permanent Collection with the Posed Exhibit

07/12/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Cruel Summer

MTV Releases Official "Siesta Key" Trailer

07/11/2017 By Staff

Luxury on Wheels

Riding the Rails of History with John Ringling's Wisconsin

07/10/2017 By Isabel Lower

Fashion & Shopping

Farm to Face

Talking With Natural Beauty Queen Tata Harper

07/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop to It

July's Best Shopping Deals

07/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Luxury Living

Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Sporting Life in Laurel Oak Estates

07/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Save Our Sea Turtles

Heads Up: Our Beach Furniture is Interfering with Sea Turtle Nesting Season

07/14/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Making Waves

Ginger, a Sarasota Bay Dolphin, is Spotted With New Calf

07/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

At the Car Wash

It's All in the Details: Johnny's Car Wash Celebrates 60th Anniversary

07/12/2017 By Rick Morgan

Family Fun Guide

The Best Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota-Manatee

07/11/2017 Edited by Ilene Denton

Lionfish Safari

This Weekend's Lionfish Derby Combines Hunting and Environmental Conservation

07/07/2017 By Rick Morgan

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe