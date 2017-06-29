On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

A Neoclassical mansion on Longboat Key just went on the market at $14.75 million.

Set on two Gulf-front acres mid-Key at 5965 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Villa Sena has seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths (including his-and-hers baths in the master suite), two kitchens (a master chef’s kitchen and a smaller one), and a sun room, breakfast area with aquarium glass wall for maximum Gulf views, a fitness center, butler’s pantry, three laundry rooms and full-service elevator.

A two-bedroom, two-bath guesthouse is also on the property. Altogether, there are 10,000 square feet of air-conditioned living space, with 19,000 square feet overall.

It’s not the most expensive listing on Longboat; those honors go to the Gulf-front estate, Serenissima, listed at $26.5 million by Michael Moulton; and the Guy Peterson-designed Ohana, listed at $19.9 million by Deborah Beacham. Both real estate agents are with Michael Saunders & Company.

But what sets Villa Sena apart “from every other home that’s for sale that’s at least $10 million more,” says Barbara Ackerman of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, who, with her son, Ryan, is the listing agent, is its 150 feet of beach frontage. “Most other lots have 100 feet [of Gulf frontage],” she says. “It’s complete privacy; a very serene part of the north Key.”

Ackerman describes Villa Sena as “relaxed; a quality, casual kind of home. And, believe it or not, it’s good value when you consider your choices on the beach right now; it’s very competitively priced compared to what’s on sale.”

She says, with Coldwell Banker’s reach to 30 countries, including a big emphasis on the Asian market, “we’re hoping to attract that [international buyer] as well.”