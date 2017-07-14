  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Save Our Sea Turtles

Heads Up: Our Beach Furniture is Interfering with Sea Turtle Nesting Season

Plus, tips on how to help protect turtles and their hatchlings.

By Stephanie Hagan 7/14/2017 at 11:14am

Green sea turtle mote phz6fw

Image: Shutterstock

It’s sea turtle nesting season, and many of us have spotted the yellow stakes lined with tape on the beach intended to protect sea turtles’ nests from being trampled on. We are careful to stay away from these sites, with hope that baby sea turtles will hatch without interference. But sometimes we don’t realize that our daily beach habits are affecting the nesting season in big ways—including our beach furniture. 

Members from Mote Marine Laboratory’s Sea Turtle Patrol and volunteers from the Longboat Key Turtle Watch have reported three incidents in the past week of  loggerhead sea turtles getting entangled in beach furniture on Longboat Key. Turtle tracks have been found beneath beach chair tracks, suggesting that the turtles got trapped in the furniture and dragged it down to the water on their way into the Gulf. In one incident, loggerhead turtle tracks were found alongside beach chair tracks, but neither the turtle nor the chair was found. Mote scientists don’t know what happened to the turtle.

Beach tracks 1 lnyydq

Turtle tracks alongside beach chair tracks leading to the water on Longboat Key. 

Image: Mote Marine Laboratory

Loggerheads are Southwest Florida’s most common turtle species, and they nest at night. When beachgoers leave their furniture on the beach at the end of the day, it presents a risk for the turtles and their hatchlings. 

Melissa Bernhard, a staff biologist at Mote Marine, says, “The best thing to do is keep the beaches as natural as possible.” Removing your beach chairs after you're done, or dragging them up as close to the dune line as possible, will help prevent turtles from getting caught in the furniture. “Have fun during the day, but when you’re done, leave the beach how you found it, or better,” Bernhard advises.

 Mote has put together a list of steps you can take to help protect the sea turtles during nesting season.

Do:

  • Refrain from going near sea turtle nests marked with yellow stakes and tape.
  • If you encounter a nesting sea turtle or its hatchlings, stay quiet and observe from a distance.
  • Turn off outdoor lights that are visible on the beach.
  • Fill in holes that may trap hatchlings on their way to the water. Sandcastle holes create a dangerous terrain for the hatchlings, and should be filled in when you are done. 

Don’t:

  • Use flashlights, head lamps or fishing lamps on the beach.
  • Encourage a turtle to move during nesting, or pick up any of the hatchlings.
  • Use fireworks on the beach.
  • Walk dogs on any beach where they are not allowed.

If you spot a sea turtle that is entangled, distressed or deceased in Sarasota or Manatee counties, you can contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program, a 24-hour response service, at (941) 988-0212. If you spot a similar situation anywhere else in Florida, call the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline at (888) 404-FWCC.

Filed under
Show Comments
In this Article

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Tours 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway

Come meet our fish, and our scientists! Our working aquarium gives you an up-close experience with a variety of marine animals and fish, including two touch tanks and a 135,000 gallon shark habitat.

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Mad for Mangos

Recipe: Mango Chutney

07/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Diner Leagues

New Diner Opens at Westfield Siesta Key Mall

07/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

07/05/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Things to Do

Find a Restaurant

06/30/2017

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Dog Days Theatre Entertains with Relatively Speaking

07/14/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 13-19

07/13/2017 By Ilene Denton

New Era Begins

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Raises the Roof

07/13/2017 By Kay Kipling

New Faces

The Ringling Highlights Portraits from the Permanent Collection with the Posed Exhibit

07/12/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Cruel Summer

MTV Releases Official "Siesta Key" Trailer

07/11/2017 By Staff

Luxury on Wheels

Riding the Rails of History with John Ringling's Wisconsin

07/10/2017 By Isabel Lower

Fashion & Shopping

Farm to Face

Talking With Natural Beauty Queen Tata Harper

07/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop to It

July's Best Shopping Deals

07/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Luxury Living

Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Sporting Life in Laurel Oak Estates

07/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Save Our Sea Turtles

Heads Up: Our Beach Furniture is Interfering with Sea Turtle Nesting Season

07/14/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Making Waves

Ginger, a Sarasota Bay Dolphin, is Spotted With New Calf

07/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

At the Car Wash

It's All in the Details: Johnny's Car Wash Celebrates 60th Anniversary

07/12/2017 By Rick Morgan

Family Fun Guide

The Best Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota-Manatee

07/11/2017 Edited by Ilene Denton

Lionfish Safari

This Weekend's Lionfish Derby Combines Hunting and Environmental Conservation

07/07/2017 By Rick Morgan

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe