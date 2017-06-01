News and Notes from the Real Estate Industry.

The Estuary. Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities has debuted The Estuary, a gated and maintenance-free community of 50 homes set on 53 acres bordered by the Robinson Preserve in northwest Bradenton. Neal’s Bright Meadow model is open for viewing. Two elevations, Tuscan and country French, will be offered for purchase. The floor plans will be available from the homebuilder’s Cove Series, including the Endless Summer 3, Bright Meadow and the Sea Mist and Sea Star, which are available in one-story or two-story floor plans that range from 2,181 to 2,427 square feet.

In addition, the developer has unveiled two new models and six new floorplans at Grand Palm, its large, master-planned community in Venice.

Emerald Homes builds in The Oaks. Image: Courtesy Emerald Homes

Emerald Homes is now offering three new three-bedroom, three-bath homes in the Bayside neighborhood at The Oaks Club in Osprey. Each home features a chef-inspired kitchen, pool, bonus room and numerous designer upgrades, starting in the $900,000s. Their sizes range from 3,128 to 3,692 square feet.

A rendering of Palmer Place. Image: Courtesy Highland Homes

Highland Homes is introducing its newest townhome community, Palmer Place, located off Palmer Boulevard and Iona Road in east Sarasota. These easy-maintenance townhomes are priced from the $170,000s and include an open great room and kitchen, three bedrooms (including a master suite with walk-in closet), two-and-a-half baths, covered lanai and one-car garage. Outdoor amenities include a community park with open space, seating areas and a recreation path.