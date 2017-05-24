This Summer is IncrediBello! at the Ringling

Daredevil clown Bello Nock Image: Feld Entertainment

Sporting his iconic foot-high hair and his tuxedo with the red bow tie, internationally renowned daredevil clown Bello Nock will return to his hometown this summer to perform at the Historic Asolo Repertory Theater. Feld Entertainment and the Ringling Museum present IncrediBello!, a summer circus series, from June 13 to July 29.

Bello Nock performing his quick change magic Image: Feld Entertainment

Bello Nock has toured all over the world to perform, always recognized for his unique combination of daredevil stunts and comedy. This summer, Nock will bring the familiar humorous antics to his show, but the performance will be a surprise for both newcomers and fans in Sarasota who have seen him perform in the past.

“This show, as we’re going to do it, has never been done before,” Nock says. “It is made up of routines and pieces that I have never done in Sarasota, or anywhere around here.”

The high wire act in particular has never been seen in the Historic Asolo Theater. There will also be juggling, aerial arts, magic and illusion, the German wheel, the Cyr wheel, singing and dancing.

The performance is a 60-minute version of a 90-minute show Nock performed three separate times on Broadway, earning a nomination for a Drama Desk in 2013.

Bello Nock on the high wire Image: Feld Entertainment

“When we came up with the name IncrediBello!, it really came from what people said when they saw the show, because this is much more than a one-man show,” Nock says. “Although it’s focused around one man, it shows you the arts, not just circus arts, but the arts of many different divisions.”

Nock will be joined onstage by Paul Daniels, his daughter Annaliese Nock, and the host of the show, David Shipman. Nock says there might be a surprise guest in the performances from time to time, whether it’s a family member, a member of the audience or a guest performer.

"This show is family friendly, it’s for everyone from 3 to 103,” Nock says. “Four generations can laugh at the same joke, four generations of one family can ‘ooh’ and ‘ah’ and get inspired by the same performance or stunt.”

For tickets, call (941) 358-3180, or visit ringling.org.