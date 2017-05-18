Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

Lissa Murphy Image: Lissa Murphy

Style has always been a major part of Lissa Murphy’s life, from her school years--when she developed a knack for finding vintage treasures at church and estate sales--to her time as an on-set wardrobe stylist and personal stylist in California.

After moving to Sarasota, Murphy opened Jane Boutique on First Street, a fave shopping destination for many of us (including yours truly). Now Murphy’s business has evolved into Jane Styling, a personal styling and wardrobe consulting business. All of which made it easy to tap this fashion insider for her inherent West Coast cool-girl beauty routine and insider finds. And if you're interested in finding out more about Lissa's styling services, get in touch with her by calling (941) 400-7726 or emailing her at lissa4@comcast.net.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

Well, I just turned 40 ( three-and-a-half years ago…!), which is why skincare is a main focus for me. Years in the sun circa the '90s, combined with my hormones being on fire, have changed my skin and tone, making it a priority to find a good routine. After all, when your skin has a healthy glow, the need for makeup is minimal--less is more, always.

I start by quickly washing my face with Tata Harper cleanser--it's super refreshing, doesn’t dry out the skin, and the scent is invigorating. Then I add her brightening essence. I’m obsessed with all of Tata's products--they’re all-natural, but still have a luxury feel to them.

My makeup is pretty simple. The goal is a healthy glow--I mix a little bit of illuminating moisturizer with a CC cream, and then add a pop of color to my cheeks. Make sure to get one that looks brighter than you would want, otherwise, it’ll only blend in with your skin. If I have a client or an event, I’ll add a smoky eye. I like Chantecaille liquid liner and will use a little gold shadow on the lash line to add a subtle shimmer. And voila! Five-minute face. Oh, also, always, SPF. I love ColorScience powder; I hate sticky.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

Sweet, lovely, hippie, beautiful Betty from Vermont taught me everything about beauty, none of which was external. She showed me how to find little things every day to make you smile, laugh and find peace within yourself. She also taught me that that beauty has so little to do with looks--it's about who you are as a person and how you make others feel. For me, the reality is that I don’t know how beautiful someone is until after we’ve had a conversation.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

Eating clean is something I’ve always done. I eat a ton of greens, no meat and basically follow a Mediterranean diet. Mostly, I aim to put things in my body that offer some health, beauty or longevity benefit. I drink water throughout the day, beginning with a large glass of lemon water. I indulge in a glass of Chardonnay most evenings, which offers immediate relaxation--helpful when dealing with my teenage daughter, and hey, everyone looks better when relaxed, right?

Running is my therapy and my favorite sweat, it allows me to zone out, think and clear my head. I love Pure Barre and yoga too. Getting stronger physically helps me feel stronger mentally, and therefore more beautiful. It’s a win-win.

Any treatment that you outsource?

Manis and pedis. I get clear, nude or light pink on my hands, and always red on toenails. I also get lash extensions, which I love. They're better than Botox in how they immediately lift you up and allow for an effortless routine in the mornings. The question is, when a lash falls off, can you still make a wish? If it’s fake, does it count?!

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I swear by La Mer moisturizing cream. The price is steep, but it doesn’t irritate my skin and leaves it looking dewy amd plumper in the morning. I also use La Mer's illuminating eye cream, or one from Tata Harper. Once a week, I’ll do a face mask with my daughter, a quality-time ritual I cherish. Before bed, I add a dab of Tata Harper oil--one that promotes deep sleep and one for irritability (due to the aforementioned hormones on fire.) And finally, I love the Slip silk pillowcase. I’m a total side or face-down sleeper, which I know wreaks havoc on skin and hair. This pillowcase is a game-changer. It's kind of like a night cream and hair mask in one, helping with facial creases and hair frizz. Plus, it so damn pretty and soft. I know, I sound like an infomercial, but it's a must-have!

Biggest beauty blunder?

I believe makeup looks best when used to enhance rather than cover up. With mature skin, our first defense is often to cover, but that almost always backfires and we end up looking theatrical. I think that regardless of aging issues--gravity, wrinkles etc.--less is more. Let your skin breathe, and then find the parts of your face that you love and emphasize and enhance those. A good cream blush does wonders; same with a highlighter. Add a bold eye or a lip (but never both!).

More women should….

Be confident. The word "beauty" has so little to do with your appearance, and so much to do with attitude and how you hold yourself. Confidence speaks volumes. When you feel good, you look good. The more we believe in and embrace ourselves as a whole, instead of focusing on the physical, the more empowered we become. So wake up, take a quick look in the mirror, notice what you love, turn a blind eye to what you don’t, and get on with your day. Your daily affirmation should be “I am a beautiful badass.” None of us are immune to feeling insecure, so shout-out all of us all for striving to love ourselves in a world that can be judgmental. You're pretty and you're nice and you're smart and you're strong.