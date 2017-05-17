  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Village of Cortez

New “Cracker Cottage” Community Proposed for Historic Cortez

Plans for Hunter’s Point Resort & Marina have been unveiled.

By Ilene Denton 5/17/2017 at 3:06pm

Hunters point resort exterior cottage rcuhuy

Hunter's Point Resort and Marina.

Image: Courtesy Hunter's Point

Plans have been unveiled for a proposed new resort cottage community on 14 acres on the north side of Cortez Road in the village of Cortez.

If approved by the Manatee County Commission, Hunter’s Point Resort & Marina will encompass 148 mini-cottages—each about 400 square feet big with an additional 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space—designed in the Cracker cottage vernacular that the village of Cortez is known for, along with a 49-slip public marina and community center. Sixty-two of those cottages will be designated as hotel rooms; buyers will be able to enter their homes into a rental program.

The developer is Sarasota resident Marshall Gobuty, who also is developing Mirabella at Village Green. Both communities feature highly energy-efficient design elements. Gobuty says he will be building “not just a good-looking cottage, but the most energy-efficient cottage ever built.”

Gobuty bought the property in February 2016. “It took this time to get the right product,” he says. “What works for the community—it’s not what I want, it’s what the [residents of Cortez] will accept—and what works for [buyers] to be able to afford something and come and go as they please.” He calls the design “an evolution of the Cracker cottage, making it modern with upgraded materials, but at the same time keeping the integrity.” The price point is anticipated to be around $250,000. Owners will be able to enter their cottages into a hotel rental program. 

He submitted all his plans to Manatee County in early May, and says he hopes to break ground by the first of 2018.

Other changes are coming to Cortez. Hunter’s Point will be southwest of Peninsula Bay, a much larger community to be located on 360 acres with up to 1,950 homes, a marina, 67-acre lake and waterfront dining and shopping. It will be developed by the Whiting Preston family, which also is developing the master-planned Lake Flores south of 53rd Avenue West near IMG Academy. According to the Manatee County planning department, Peninsula Bay has been approved for general development by the county commission, but no timetable for development has been set.

Hunters point resort and marina site plan rsgrag

Hunter's Point Resort and Marina site plan.

Image: Courtesy Hunter's Point 

Filed under
Manatee County Real Estate
Show Comments

Related Content

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Palm Beach Style on Siesta Key

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Vintage Spanish Beauty in Venice

08/31/2016 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Historic Bradenton Beauty

04/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Weekly Planner

St. Armands Seafood Festival, Yoga at JDub's and More Local Dining Events

05/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Still Glazy

New Doughnut Shop Opens

05/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Meat Sweats

Sarasota's Best Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Smoke Out

Brick's Smoked Meats Opens Downtown

05/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Sarasota Ballet's 2017-18 Season: New Works, Fewer Dancers

05/17/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Theatre's 2017-18 Season Celebrates American Experience

05/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Announces 2017-18 Season

05/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

YMCA Golden Hearts Gala

05/15/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Dick Vitale Gala

05/15/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Music to the Ears

Sarasota Concert Association Announces 2018 Great Performers Season

05/11/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best in Show: Best of Sarasota "A Warhol Happening" Pop Society Soiree

04/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hey Mama

Mother's Day is May 14. We've Rounded Up Seven Great Gift Ideas.

04/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fairy Godmother

Christine Mayer Helps Girls' Prom Dreams Come True

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Home & Real Estate

Village of Cortez

New “Cracker Cottage” Community Proposed for Historic Cortez

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gardening

Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Live on St. Armands, Lido and Longboat Keys

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket, Ilene Denton, Susan Burns, and Cooper Levey-Baker

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Modern Luxury on Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Art Walls, Linen and Leather, and Other Design Tips from Space as Art’s Angela Rodriguez

05/01/2017 With Angela Rodriguez

Top Sale

April's Top Sale: $6 Million for a Harbor Acres Estate

05/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Intelligence Matters, Part 2

Trump's Sharing of Top-Secret Information With Russians Alarms Former Intelligence Official

05/16/2017 By David Hackett

Nesting Season

First Sea Turtle Nests of 2017 Reported in Venice

05/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Ghosts of the Circus

All Over Our Region, Haunting Relics of the Greatest Show on Earth Remain

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best of Sarasota 2017: Readers' Poll

04/26/2017 By Staff

Crystal Vision

The Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition Returns This Month

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

From the Editor: Celebrating Sarasota

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of Our Boating Issue

03/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Road Trips

Apalachicola Is a Seafood Lover's Town

03/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe