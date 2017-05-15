Smoke Out
Brick's Smoked Meats Opens Downtown
Sarasota's newest barbecue restaurant, Brick's Smoked Meats, opened for lunch and dinner on Tuesday.
Brick's Smoked Meats, the new restaurant born from pitmaster Mark Gabrick's popular Sarasota Farmers Market stand, is set to open Tuesday, with a menu that mixes traditional barbecue offerings like smoked brisket and ribs alongside tacos, bacon nubs, corn muffins and baked beans.
The restaurant hosted a party to celebrate the opening Saturday night, and if the restaurant can replicate what it offered then, we're in for a treat. The meat on the St. Louis-style ribs had a great texture, as did the brisket, tender enough to be separated with the gentle push of a butter knife. All the meat cooks for long stretches in "Big Red," the giant red J&R Oyler Pit smoker that dominates the kitchen. It uses only wood, and can cook 1,800 pounds of beef at once.
Saturday's flour-tortilla tacos came stuffed with that same brisket and those ribs, as well as fried grouper. The smoked sausage—made from a custom recipe—was also a winner, shot through with gooey cheese and bits of jalapeño. The bar, set up near the front of a wide-open dining room, concentrates on bourbons and tequilas, reinforcing the Tex-Mex theme. Average costs per person are estimated to run from $4.99 to $19.99, according to a press release, with both lunch and dinner offered seven days a week. Get it.
Brick's Smoked Meats is located at 1528 E. State St., Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. For more info, click here or check out Brick's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.