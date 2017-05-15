  1. Eat & Drink
Smoke Out

Brick's Smoked Meats Opens Downtown

Sarasota's newest barbecue restaurant, Brick's Smoked Meats, opened for lunch and dinner on Tuesday.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 5/15/2017 at 2:39pm

Brick s smoked meats 1 y1kamr

Brick's brisket sandwich

Image: Courtesy Shannon Black

Brick's Smoked Meats, the new restaurant born from pitmaster Mark Gabrick's popular Sarasota Farmers Market stand, is set to open Tuesday, with a menu that mixes traditional barbecue offerings like smoked brisket and ribs alongside tacos, bacon nubs, corn muffins and baked beans.

The restaurant hosted a party to celebrate the opening Saturday night, and if the restaurant can replicate what it offered then, we're in for a treat. The meat on the St. Louis-style ribs had a great texture, as did the brisket, tender enough to be separated with the gentle push of a butter knife. All the meat cooks for long stretches in "Big Red," the giant red J&R Oyler Pit smoker that dominates the kitchen. It uses only wood, and can cook 1,800 pounds of beef at once.

Saturday's flour-tortilla tacos came stuffed with that same brisket and those ribs, as well as fried grouper. The smoked sausage—made from a custom recipe—was also a winner, shot through with gooey cheese and bits of jalapeño. The bar, set up near the front of a wide-open dining room, concentrates on bourbons and tequilas, reinforcing the Tex-Mex theme. Average costs per person are estimated to run from $4.99 to $19.99, according to a press release, with both lunch and dinner offered seven days a week. Get it.

Brick's Smoked Meats is located at 1528 E. State St., Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. For more info, click here or check out Brick's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

