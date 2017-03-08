An Architectural Exhibition at CFAS, a New Model Home, and Classes on Aging in Place

The Center for Architecture Sarasota’s walking tour of Laurel Park this Saturday, March 11, is sold out, but there’s still time to register for the opening reception of Sweet Sparkman Architects’ Venice Biennale exhibit: Human Tales on Refrigerator Doors. Sweet Sparkman created the exhibit for the prestigious 2016 Venice, Italy Biennale in collaboration with the students of CityLab Sarasota. Register at cfasrq.org/events/calendar/. The exhibit will be on display at CFAS through April 28.

Nutter Custom Construction has broken ground on its latest model, The Mainsail, in The Vineyards of The Lake Club. The 3,221-square-foot home has West Indies-inspired architecture and has preserve and lake views. It is offered for sale at $1,449,500.

Sarasota County Government and the nonprofit Universal Design Coalition are offering a universal design class to help make homes more livable for people who want to age in place and for disabled individuals. The class takes place from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Gulf Gate Library. Register here.