Go Behind the Scenes at the Creators & Collectors Tour

Birdvisions, by Charles Reich. Image: Courtesy Photo

If you’ve ever wanted to take a peek inside the spaces where artists create their paintings, sculptures, prints and other pieces, the 46th Annual Creators & Collector Tour, presented by the Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, is just what you’ve been looking for.

Proceeds of the tour benefit the society’s scholarship and education programs, another good reason to stop by and peruse the studios open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 and 11. And, of course, visitors have the opportunity to ask the artists about their work and perhaps pick up something new for their collections.

Linda Hugues' Departing for Capri--Positano. Image: Courtesy Photo

The following six artists can be visited in their studios the days of the tour:

Lucy Barber, who uses oil painting to explore the perception of light in her still-life and landscape paintings.

Marianne Chapel, whose colorful abstract oil paintings examine different themes of still-life imagery.

Joan Lyons, who creates mixed-media monotypes of torn papers, often enhanced with ink and pastel.

Chuck Reich, a photographer in both Sarasota and New York, who uses cutting-edge technology to transform his works into intense images that often suggest surrealism.

Duncan Chamberlain, who’s noted for his large metal architectural constructions

Andrea Dasha Reich, who has begun exploring the use of resins as a sculptural medium.

Artist William Kidd's Seed Pod. Image: Courtesy Photo

In addition, a Galleria at the Ringling College of Art and Design’s Diane Roskamp Exhibition Hall showcases work of 14 more artists. (Ringling student and alumni work is featured in the adjacent Madeby Gallery.)

Galleria exhibitors are Penelope Breen (black and white photography), Donna Carrion (jewelry), Jamie Friedli (landscape paintings), Lawrence Hasiak (woodworking), Linda Hugues (representational oil paintings), William Kidd (ceramic sculpture), Cynthia Mason (multi-media abstracts), Raven Skye McConough (collages), Jana Millstone (figurative paintings), Dione Outlaw (jewelry), Vicky Randall (stainless-steel sculpture), Linda Tilson (wearable art), Elizabeth Trostli (digital paintings) and David Wilson (enviro-art sculpture). All the artists will be on hand throughout the tour.

Tickets to the Creators & Collectors tour are $20 in advance, $25 day of tour; for complete info call (941) 330-0680 or go to finearts.sarasota.org.