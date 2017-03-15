  1. Blogs
  2. Style Watch

Brow Goals

Our Fashion Editor Goes Under the Microblade in the Name of Good Brows

If your brows are uneven, over-tweezed, under-loved and in need of some serious shaping, lean in--have we got a tip (and a discount!) for you.

By Heather Dunhill 3/15/2017 at 8:00am

Fashion eyebrows di1klx

Image: Shutterstock

Eyebrows frame and transform your face. So if your brows are uneven, over-tweezed, under-loved and/or in need of some shaping then lean in, then read on. I have just experienced the coolest beauty upgrade since I got hooked on Xtreme Lashes by Shoko. It's called microblading--and I'm obsessed.

Before I share my microblading experience, here's some background info on the procedure. Microblading uses tiny strokes of semi-permanent makeup to create a feathery effect that mimics real eyebrow hair. And the look is completely customized for you based on your face shape, skin tone, hair color, etc. 

Studio wkoebe

Image: Beauty by Iveta

I was instantly put at ease when I entered Beauty by Iveta's loft-meets-spa-like studio on Fruitville Road. It has a great vibe--bright and fresh and friendly, just like Iveta herself. After seeing the space and meeting Iveta, I was completely comfortable going forward with this semi-permanent procedure--especially after she delved into her thorough technical explanation.

Ruler jf7q3i

Image: Courtesy Beauty by Iveta

I was taken by Iveta's description of her meticulous routine for measuring then re-measuring, then measuring again and double-checking a couple more times before she begins the actual brow feathering. Iveta says the measuring phase is the longest aspect of the appointment.  We discussed her penciled brow outline and made a minor change (because brows look different laying flat than sitting up. I told you...meticulous!). 

Fullsizerender tjuplq

Image: Courtesy Beauty by Iveta

Then, Iveta applied medical-grade numbing agent to my brows and we were off. She uses a microblading hand tool with 14 micro needles to have more control over the hair-like strokes. She opens the sealed microblading tool in your presence, and it's only used once. 

Screen shot 2017 03 06 at 7.56.32 pm dme4zu

Image: Courtesy Beauty by Iveta

You're likely wondering if it hurt. The best way I can describe it is as an odd scratching at a tolerable discomfort level. And it was truly minor based on how happy I am about the end result.  I'm obsessed. Thrilled. Beyond

Here are a few points of interest if you're considering microblading yourself:

  • Iveta uses high-quality, trusted products invented by a doctor.
  • She uses plant-based pigments, which she customizes for every client.
  • There's no down time and no swelling. She mentioned I may have a little redness, but I did not. So you can return to work right away, if you need to. 
  • You'll want to avoid excessive sweating for 24 hours post-procedure. 
  • Your brows will be in healing mode for five days, during which you'll apply a medical-grade silicone provided by Iveta.
  • For seven days avoid increased sweating, swimming, saunas, hot baths, jacuzzi, sun exposure or salon tanning, laser or chemical peels and creams with Retin-A or glycolic acid. 
  • Around day three, the brows darken bit then fade to natural from days four-six.
  • A one-month touch-up will be needed to perfect and tweak.
  • Microbladed brows last 11-18 months depending on your lifestyle, skin type and texture. For instance, suntanning and chemical peels will make them fade quicker. 
  • Complimentary consultation appointments are available; the initial procedure is $500, with touch-ups ranging from $50-$500. 

And! Iveta is offering Sarasota Magazine readers a chic deal: mention this blog and receive the initial procedure for $350. Hurry, though--the offer expires April 29, 2017.

Also worth noting is that it's easy to see how much Iveta loves and takes particular pride in what she does. Find a few more images of Iveta's work below.

Img 7232 yl9ff3

Image: Courtesy Beauty by Iveta

Img 7353 jtacfo

Image: Courtesy Beauty by Iveta 

Filed under
microblading
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

EASY on the EYES: XTREME LASHES

12/05/2011 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Fish's Whiskey Beet Drop

2:28pm By Hannah Wallace

Meating Agenda

6 Boss Butcher Shops

11:36am By Cooper Levey-Baker and David Hackett

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

10:58am By Eat Beat Team

Faith and Begorrah

Irish Bars and St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

03/14/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Sarasota Film Festival 2017 On Its Way

03/14/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Staff

The Image Maker

Photographer David Burnett Wins Greenfield Prize

03/13/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by David Burnett

Limelight

Friendship Around the World Gala

03/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Cat Depot Gala

03/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner

03/10/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Time Is a Lie

Ethan Hawke Discusses Success, Failure, Art at Ringling College

03/09/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Brow Goals

Our Fashion Editor Goes Under the Microblade in the Name of Good Brows

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

Hello, Foxy

Mark Your Calendar: Foxy Lady Trunk Show with Lisette L Montréal

03/13/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Get Personal

Meet Duende Founder Alden Hawkins

03/10/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Bauble Bar

Mark Your Calendar: Beth Miller Collection Trunk Show March 9 and 10 in Boca Grande

03/07/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hustle and Glow

These Beauty Products Will Make You Glow--Even When You’re Breaking a Sweat

03/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Suncoast View's Joey Panek

03/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

An Architectural Exhibition at CFAS, a New Model Home, and Classes on Aging in Place

03/08/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

Jessica Napoli Shares Five Design Inspirations

03/07/2017 With Jessica Napoli

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $3.2 Million

03/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Wow Effect

Back to the Future

03/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Garden Home Tour

Gardens in Paradise Tour Set for March 18

03/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Gulf Watch

Expert Says No Cure for Red Tide

10:33am By Pam Daniel

Time Is a Lie

Ethan Hawke Discusses Success, Failure, Art at Ringling College

03/09/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Accolades

Siesta Key Beach Ranked No. 5 in the World by TripAdvisor

03/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trips

Apalachicola Is a Seafood Lover's Town

03/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trips

Six Perfect Spring Road Trips

03/01/2017

Road Trips

How to Visit Palm Beach on the Cheap

03/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Road Trips

For Avid Golfers, Alabama's Golf Trail is a Glorious Getaway

03/01/2017 By David Hackett

Road Trips

For An Art-Filled Getaway, Head to St. Pete

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Road Trips

The Panhandle's Caverns Reveal a Strange Side of Florida

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO