Mark Your Calendar: Foxy Lady Trunk Show with Lisette L Montréal

For the more than ten years since its inception, the brand Lisette L Montréal has enjoyed a loyal following here in Sarasota thanks to the insightful women at Foxy Lady. So for those of you in the know, mark your calendars for this Friday, March 17. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., you'll find Lisette L Montreal founder and creative director Lisette Limoges and Redbook fashion market editor Sarrah Gerrish (who is flying in from New York) on hand at Foxy Lady's St. Armands Circle location. They are bringing a chic spring collection along and are happy to work with you to find the right cut for your figure--and perhaps encourage a new style you may not have otherwise.

For those want to know more, I caught up with Lisette for a quick intro to the brand, its famous "perfect fit" that celebs love, and how Lisette manages to create styles and cuts that work for all figures, all ages and all lifestyles.

Lisette Limoges Image: Courtesy Lisette L Montréal

It feels right to begin with one of your signature elements of design. Please tell us about your “perfect fit” pants.

The fit is where we started, literally from day one. The reason behind the pants was a dissatisfaction in the way pants in the market place were fitting. When I came up with our tummy control panel, it was to make sure that the fit not only looked great but felt great as well. If you don't feel good in what you are wearing, you simply will not look good.

We spend a tremendous amount of time searching for the best fabrics that move with your body and not against. And I do think it matters that we manufacture all of our product in Montreal. I believe our quality control is tops in the fashion business.

You have quite a following, with celebrity fans like Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and even Oprah Winfrey. That’s an arc of body types and personal style. How do you design for every body?

To have these ladies as fans is more than I could have ever dreamed. The goal for me is to always create a cut and a style that any of our customers can embrace and feel good about wearing. We make skinnies, straights, boot cuts, slim, capris, gauchos and palazzos--so we truly do create for all body types and all generations.

Lorry and Lori Ann at Foxy Lady have believed in you from the beginning. And if Lisette L. Montréal is still in store more than ten years on, that means our stylish shoppers do, as well. What is it about this brand that works so well for our Sarasota lifestyle?

Lorry and Lori Ann and the Foxy Lady stores have been in our corner from our launch in the U.S., and we could not be any more appreciative of their support, encouragement and, most of all, friendship. When you get to work with Foxy Lady, you get so much more than a retail partner. You get strong business women who work hard, give back to the community and are all about supporting the customer.

Second, I love Sarasota. I've spent a good amount of time here, and the ladies have such fantastic style. I believe Lisette L Montréal works well in the community because we are marrying style, comfort and quality in every piece we design. This is a sophisticated community and shoppers know quality fashion when they come across it.

What is your best trick for elevating an outfit?

Confidence is the biggest part of putting an outfit together. If [clothes] feel good on, that is a great first step. I also think its important to take risks from time to time. I am the first to say the most important thing a woman can have is a great pair of black dress pants, and I humbly believe Lisette L Montreal does that really well. That being said, I love color and I think adding a pop of color always takes it up a step and shows confidence.

What may our readers expect at your upcoming event at Foxy Lady?

I am so excited to have my friend and Redbook fashion market editor Sarah Gerrish flying down to spend time with us all. Sarah and I will be giving fashion tips and advice, we are going to have a fun raffle for a beautiful outfit and Foxy Lady has great snacks and some beverages for all. This is our way of thanking Foxy Lady, the customers and Sarasota for showing us so much love for so long.