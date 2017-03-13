  1. Blogs
  2. Style Watch

Hello, Foxy

Mark Your Calendar: Foxy Lady Trunk Show with Lisette L Montréal

Don't miss this trunk show, featuring personal styling by Lisette L Montréal founder and creative director Lisette Limoges and Redbook fashion market editor Sarrah Gerrish.

By Heather Dunhill 3/13/2017 at 4:08pm

Ll sp17 shot31 0304 zedqnp

Image: Courtesy Lisette L Montréal

For the more than ten years since its inception, the brand Lisette L Montréal has enjoyed a loyal following here in Sarasota thanks to the insightful women at Foxy Lady. So for those of you in the know, mark your calendars for this Friday, March 17.  From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., you'll find Lisette L Montreal founder and creative director Lisette Limoges and Redbook fashion market editor Sarrah Gerrish (who is flying in from New York) on hand at Foxy Lady's St. Armands Circle location. They are bringing a chic spring collection along and are happy to work with you to find the right cut for your figure--and perhaps encourage a new style you may not have otherwise. 

For those want to know more, I caught up with Lisette for a quick intro to the brand, its famous "perfect fit" that celebs love, and how Lisette manages to create styles and cuts that work for all figures, all ages and all lifestyles. 

Ll sp17 shot48 3392 kdflep

Lisette Limoges

Image: Courtesy Lisette L Montréal

It feels right to begin with one of your signature elements of design. Please tell us about your “perfect fit” pants.

The fit is where we started, literally from day one. The reason behind the pants was a dissatisfaction in the way pants in the market place were fitting. When I came up with our tummy control panel, it was to make sure that the fit not only looked great but felt great as well. If you don't feel good in what you are wearing, you simply will not look good.

We spend a tremendous amount of time searching for the best fabrics that move with your body and not against. And I do think it matters that we manufacture all of our product in Montreal. I believe our quality control is tops in the fashion business.  

You have quite a following, with celebrity fans like Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and even Oprah Winfrey. That’s an arc of body types and personal style. How do you design for every body?

To have these ladies as fans is more than I could have ever dreamed. The goal for me is to always create a cut and a style that any of our customers can embrace and feel good about wearing. We make skinnies, straights, boot cuts, slim, capris, gauchos and palazzos--so we truly do create for all body types and all generations.

Llsp17 shot9 1218 ksyegb

Image: Courtesy Lisette L Montréal

Lorry and Lori Ann at Foxy Lady have believed in you from the beginning. And if Lisette L. Montréal is still in store more than ten years on, that means our stylish shoppers do, as well. What is it about this brand that works so well for our Sarasota lifestyle?

Lorry and Lori Ann and the Foxy Lady stores have been in our corner from our launch in the U.S., and we could not be any more appreciative of their support, encouragement and, most of all, friendship. When you get to work with Foxy Lady, you get so much more than a retail partner. You get strong business women who work hard, give back to the community and are all about supporting the customer. 

Second, I love Sarasota. I've spent a good amount of time here, and the ladies have such fantastic style. I believe Lisette L Montréal works well in the community because we are marrying style, comfort and quality in every piece we design. This is a sophisticated community and shoppers know quality fashion when they come across it. 

What is your best trick for elevating an outfit?

Confidence is the biggest part of putting an outfit together. If [clothes] feel good on, that is a great first step. I also think its important to take risks from time to time. I am the first to say the most important thing a woman can have is a great pair of black dress pants, and I humbly believe Lisette L Montreal does that really well. That being said, I love color and I think adding a pop of color always takes it up a step and shows confidence.

Llsp17 shot17 2589 uegrdv

Image: Courtesy Lisette L Montréal

What may our readers expect at your upcoming event at Foxy Lady?

I am so excited to have my friend and Redbook fashion market editor Sarah Gerrish flying down to spend time with us all. Sarah and I will be giving fashion tips and advice, we are going to have a fun raffle for a beautiful outfit and Foxy Lady has great snacks and some beverages for all. This is our way of thanking Foxy Lady, the customers and Sarasota for showing us so much love for so long.

Llsp17 shot59 0049 zsxetd

Image: Courtesy Lisette L Montréal

Filed under
Foxy Lady
Show Comments

Related Content

Weekly Planner

Ladies Night on the Circle, a Designer Tag Sale and More Shopping Events

11/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Article

Banyan Theater Company's "My Old Lady"

08/07/2015 By Kay Kipling

Words of Wisdom

Sarasota Author Sheba Matheu Shares 10 Secrets of Being a Lady

09/02/2016 By Heather Dunhill

Article

Asolo Rep's Luck Be A Lady

05/04/2015 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Mi Pueblo's El Jefe Margarita

03/08/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Weekly Planner

The Florida Strawberry Festival, a Royal Tea and More Food Events

03/08/2017 By Riley Board

Chapters and Chow

New Book, Coffee, Sandwich Spot Opens Near Ringling College

03/08/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Oui, Oui

Côté France Serves French Classics in Venice

03/07/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

The Image Maker

Photographer David Burnett Wins Greenfield Prize

03/13/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by David Burnett

Limelight

Friendship Around the World Gala

03/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Cat Depot Gala

03/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner

03/10/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Time Is a Lie

Ethan Hawke Discusses Success, Failure, Art at Ringling College

03/09/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Limelight

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Gala

03/09/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Foxy

Mark Your Calendar: Foxy Lady Trunk Show with Lisette L Montréal

03/13/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Get Personal

Meet Duende Founder Alden Hawkins

03/10/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Bauble Bar

Mark Your Calendar: Beth Miller Collection Trunk Show March 9 and 10 in Boca Grande

03/07/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hustle and Glow

These Beauty Products Will Make You Glow--Even When You’re Breaking a Sweat

03/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Suncoast View's Joey Panek

03/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

Shopping for the Indoor-Outdoor Transition

03/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

An Architectural Exhibition at CFAS, a New Model Home, and Classes on Aging in Place

03/08/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

Jessica Napoli Shares Five Design Inspirations

03/07/2017 With Jessica Napoli

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $3.2 Million

03/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Wow Effect

Back to the Future

03/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Garden Home Tour

Gardens in Paradise Tour Set for March 18

03/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Time Is a Lie

Ethan Hawke Discusses Success, Failure, Art at Ringling College

03/09/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Accolades

Siesta Key Beach Ranked No. 5 in the World by TripAdvisor

03/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Listen to Your Enemy

A USF Sarasota-Manatee Professor's New Book Sheds Light on Terrorism

03/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trips

Apalachicola Is a Seafood Lover's Town

03/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trips

Six Perfect Spring Road Trips

03/01/2017

Road Trips

How to Visit Palm Beach on the Cheap

03/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Road Trips

For Avid Golfers, Alabama's Golf Trail is a Glorious Getaway

03/01/2017 By David Hackett

Road Trips

For An Art-Filled Getaway, Head to St. Pete

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Road Trips

The Panhandle's Caverns Reveal a Strange Side of Florida

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO