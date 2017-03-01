  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Cocktails & Spirits

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

"Mr. Phil," as he's known, is at Memories Lounge from 10 p.m.-closing every night.

By Isaac Eger 3/1/2017 at 3:34pm Published in the March 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

mg 9232028 dfmz7f

Philip Llewellyn Hall

Image: Fred Lopez

I have found the Fountain of Youth, and it’s a smoke-filled dive bar on the North Trail called Memories Lounge.

Inside, Christmas lights hang year-round. The place is fogged with tobacco. Barflies and college students get tipsy under conditioned air and blue smoke that mixes into something mean. Your eyes start stinging like soap crept into them from washing your face, but after a few drinks, you get tough to it. Until recently, the ceiling tiles were urine-colored from all the rising nicotine. There are no specialty cocktails, no copper mugs or craft beers.

It’s just past 11 p.m., and Philip Llewellyn Hall, known to everyone as “Mr. Phil,” sits in his usual chair, strategically located between the bar, pool table, jukebox and bathroom. Mr. Phil is 91 years old with white hair swept around the sides of his head.

We all want to live forever, and today billion-dollar industries promise to keep you around with antioxidants, fish oils, mindfulness seminars, de-ionized water, specialty exercises, drugs and drugs and drugs. Mr. Phil relies on none of that. Instead, he is at Memories Lounge from 10 p.m. until closing every night. “It was my New Year’s resolution to never miss a day,” he says.

Customers greet Mr. Phil as they enter Memories. Girls a quarter of his age kiss the top of his head. People challenge him to a round of pool. He’s as sharp as a tack, doesn’t wear glasses and hears you the first time you say something to him. He recites dirty limericks upon request.

There was once a man named McSweeney
Who spilled some gin on his weenie
And to be not uncouth
He added vermouth
And slipped his wife a martini.

To me, Mr. Phil appears ageless. In the near decade since I first saw him, he hasn’t changed a bit. He doesn’t have his first drink until quarter to 12. It’s VO, a Canadian whiskey, and water, and he drinks it from a straw. He has two more after the first.

“All my life I drank gin martinis, but I’m diabetic and my doctor told me whiskey was better,” he says.

Mr. Phil was born in Boston in 1925. At 17, he left to join the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and he’s been in Sarasota ever since. He started out as an usher, then went on to sell tickets until he finally worked in production.

The cigar he’s been chewing on for an hour is gnarled and wet and so he stubs it out and unwraps another.

“I smoke six Phillies Titan cigars a day,” he tells me. He says he picked up the habit from the general manager of the circus when he was 23 years old. “Before that I smoked cigarettes,” he says.

But then one day the manager offered him one of his cigars. “It made me sick to my stomach. I decided then that I’d learn to smoke them,” he says.

Mr. Phil first came to Memories about 15 years ago, after the Old Hickory, another bar on the North Trail, closed down.

But why here?

“It had pool tables. You could smoke. The bartenders are very nice. But it’s the people, so many young and old friends,” he says.

Mr. Phil lives in a bungalow on Old Bradenton Road that he bought in 1959 when he owned a company that sold Christmas-tree decorations to all the Publix supermarkets in the state. “I’m an atheist, but I love Christmas,” he says, smiling.

Mr. Phil is a lover of art and music. He always sings an a cappella rendition of Hava Nagila at Friday’s karaoke night.

He helped start the Asolo Opera, which later became Sarasota Opera, in 1969 and was the executive director of the Opera from 1974 to 1983. He also worked for the ballet.

He retired in 1992, the year after his wife of 42 years, Esther, died. He had one daughter, Stephanie, a former ballerina, who also passed about five years ago. He lives alone. No one has suggested Mr. Phil move to a home for senior citizens. If they did, they’d be met with a blunt, “Not interested. Memories is my home.”

But Mr. Phil is rarely alone. Some of us young customers often take him home after the bar closes. Sometimes we drink more at his place. I see photos there of Mr. Phil from more than 30 years ago. He was an old man even then. A group of Mr. Phil’s young friends takes him to Red Lobster for his birthday each year. He gets the “Seaside Sampler” each time and asks to take home extra complimentary cheddar biscuits.

Time is a snake that constricts our circle of family and friends, a centripetal force pressing us ever closer to solitude. But Mr. Phil has found a way to fight back. “Memories is the secret to a longer life,” he says. “Smoke, booze and young friends.”

Filed under
bars
Show Comments

Related Content

Best Bars

Our Favorite Local Bar Bites

06/22/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Best Bars

What's Your Drinking Personality?

06/22/2016 By Hannah Wallace Illustrations by Emma Gerig

Best Bars

The Best Bars in Sarasota and Manatee

06/22/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Best Bars

6 Great Local Tiki Bars

06/22/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Made in Sarasota

Bradenton-Based Tropicana is the World's Largest Producer of Branded Juice

03/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

03/01/2017 By Eat Beat Team

The Inn Crowd

Four Fantastic Hotel Bars

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Words of Wisdom

Historian David McCullough Enlightens and Entertains at Gulf Coast Community Foundation Luncheon

03/02/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: March 2-8

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

All Sewn Up

This Month's "Quilts in Paradise" Goes Beyond the Expected

03/01/2017 By Kay Kipling

Heat Index

Employment Recruiter Doug Warrington Helps a Local Youngster Thrive

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Circling Back

Two Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Members Call Our Region Home

03/01/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

Shopping for the Indoor-Outdoor Transition

03/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Home & Real Estate

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Revival of the Fittest

The Next Great Sarasota Neighborhoods

03/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Lakewood Ranch Notches Highest-Ever Resale at $4.6 million

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Historic Homes Tour

Indian Beach is the Focus of the 2017 Historic Homes Tour

02/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival

02/24/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

02/24/2017 With David Brown

News & Profiles

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Listen to Your Enemy

A USF Sarasota-Manatee Professor's New Book Sheds Light on Terrorism

03/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Made in Sarasota

Bradenton-Based Tropicana is the World's Largest Producer of Branded Juice

03/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO