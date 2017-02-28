Chargaux Mixes Visual and Audio for One-of-a-Kind Art

Brooklyn based artist Chargaux will be putting on Broke and Baroque, a pre-Ringling Underground performance, this Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. Comprised of violinist Jasmin “Charly” Charles and violist Margaux Whitney, Chargaux will play original music in Anne Patterson’s Pathless Woods, an interactive multimedia installation. Both Charles and Anne Patterson have synesthesia--which means they are able to hear colors--making Patterson's work a perfect space for Chargaux to perform.

In addition, Chargaux will be playing at the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Ringling gallery walks. “[Charly and Margaux] actually selected [the artwork] that they are interested in and are going to play in front of it,” Ringling project manager Sonja Shea says. “Our curator of education, [Maureen Zaremba], will give the art historical references and [Chargaux] will have a conversation about how the visual art has impacted them as musicians.”

The duo met in Boston in 2011 on a subway platform. Since then, they have released the 2014 EP Broke and Baroque and a 2016 album, Meditations of a G.

“Chargaux does covers, and they also make their own music,” Shea explains. “They have also had partnerships with very interesting DJs who will scratch their music as they play.”

The pair has been featured on Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-nominated album Good Kid m.a.a.d City, as well as on works by Schoolboy Q and J Cole. Chargaux has also gained popularity for its classical covers of artists such as Beyoncé, Kanye West and Rihanna.

“When [Chargaux] creates music, Charly and Margaux use [synesthesia] to map it out," Shea explains. "So the fact they are going to play in this gallery, which had the same inspiration behind it, is really cool.”

Tickets for Chargaux's 7 p.m. gallery performance are $20 ($10 for students); the purchase also grants admission to that night's Ringling Underground. Doors open at 6:30 and the performance is standing room only. For more information and to purchase, click here.