  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

In Town

Geena Davis Is On a Mission for Gender Equality in the Media

In Sarasota, the Academy Award-winning actor talks movies, politics and even archery.

By Ilene Denton 2/13/2017 at 3:07pm

Geena davis townhall 2 pdix4l

Actor Geena Davis receiving her portrait from Ringling College student Elizabeth Gray backstage before her Ringling Library Association Town Hall talk.

Image: Robert Pope Photography 

Don’t discount the power of a media image on a young girl’s life, says Academy Award-winning actor Geena Davis (Tootsie, Thelma & Louise, The Accidental Tourist, A League of Their Own), who was in Sarasota Monday giving two charming and humor-laden talks at the Ringling College Library Association Town Hall series about a serious subject: the damaging way that females in American television and film are overwhelmingly “sidelined, hypersexualized or simply not there.”

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in the Media, which she founded 10 years ago after watching children’s shows with her then-toddler daughter and realizing that the casts were primarily male, collects data on gender disparities in film and television and uses that to persuade studio executives to diversify their casts and crews. 

Why does that matter? Elizabeth Gray, the Ringling College student who painted Davis’ portrait and presented it to her backstage before her morning talk, gave the perfect answer. She’d seen A League of Their Own as a young child, she told Davis, and because of it she’d always wanted to be a baseball catcher. But when she got old enough to join a team she was told she was too scrawny. “I said no, if Dottie Hinson (the role Davis played) can be a catcher, so can I.” And she went on to catch for school baseball teams for eight years. 

This is the 25th anniversary of the release of the film about the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League, whose members played during World War II. “I love hearing someone say, ‘I love playing sports because of that movie,’” Davis says. 

She cites another example. In 2012, after the hugely popular films The Hunger Games and Brave were released, for example, participation by girls in the sport of archery skyrocketed. The institute, which collects data on gender disparities in entertainment aimed at children 11 and under, did a study. Turns out seven out of 10 girls said they picked up the sport because of one of those movies. (Davis herself is a champion archer; she was a finalist in the Olympic trials in 1999, just missing competing in the Sydney Games.)

“That’s why I like to say, ‘If they see it, they can be it,’” she told the Town Hall audience to applause.

The U.S. ranks 100th in the world in female representation in public office—“unfathomable,” Davis says—and it is “seriously underrepresented in all sectors of our society, but we’re not even aware of the extent of it. Think of how dramatically different the world would be” if there were parity in the entertainment industry.

And it’s an international issue, too, says Davis, who is Special Envoy for Women and Girls in ITC for the UN’s International Telecommunications Union, an official partner of UN Women and chair of the California Commission on the Status of Women. After all, “80 percent of the media consumed around the world was made in America,” she says.

A Town Hall program note: Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, will step in for former United Nations head Kofi Annan at the last lectures of the season on March 22.

Filed under
geena davis, Ringling College Town Hall lecture series
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

Michael Eisner Opens 2016 Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series

01/20/2016 By Susan Burns

Article

Author Wes Moore Speaks at Ringling College Town Hall

03/07/2014 By Pam Daniel

Article

Photographer Platon Speaks at the Van Wezel

02/05/2014 By taylorm

Article

Neil deGrasse Tyson Speaks to Sold-Out Sarasota Audiences

03/24/2015 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Shore's Mai Tai

02/08/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Coming Home

10 Bucks or Less: Bianca's Mexican Restaurant

02/08/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/08/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Super Snacks

The Best Chicken Wings for Super Bowl Sunday

02/02/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

In Town

Geena Davis Is On a Mission for Gender Equality in the Media

3:07pm By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Orchid Ball

10:16am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Van Wezel Foundation Gala

10:09am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

10:03am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

After a Devastating Accident, The Circus Proves the Show Must Go On

9:57am By Kay Kipling Photography by Ian Dean

Preview

Wise Fool's SEESAW Shines Light on the Joys and Trials of Immigration

02/09/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Fashion & Shopping

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

12:27pm By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

02/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Valentine's Day

Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

02/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

02/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

On the Homefront

Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Pop

Andy Warhol Is the Inspiration Behind a Kicky New Interior Design Project.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Making History

National Recognition for Center for Architecture Sarasota’s New Home

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

02/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

Aqua Condo Sale Makes History at $7.79 Million; On Siesta Key, Spice Bay Model Sells for $2,235,000

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Breaking News

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

02/08/2017 By Staff

The Rest of Your Life

How to Retire to Sarasota

02/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Lost That Loving Feeling

Attorney John Strickland on Love, Loss and Making Divorce Work

02/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO