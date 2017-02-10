  1. Blogs
National Recognition for Center for Architecture Sarasota’s New Home

Scott Building, now the McCullough Pavilion, earns spot on National Register of Historic Places.

By Ilene Denton 2/10/2017 at 9:55am

Image: Dylan Cox

 The Scott Building at 265 S. Orange Ave.— originally designed in 1960 by Sarasota School of Architecture practitioners William Rupp and Joe Farrell and restored two years ago by Guy Peterson Office for Architecture and contractor Michael Walker through the efforts of the Center for Architecture Sarasota—has earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places.  

It’s one of just two local midcentury-era buildings to be placed on the prestigious National Register; the other is Sarasota High School, built in 1958-’60 and designed by Paul Rudolph. 

Cfas exterior bt83ub

Image: Dylan Cox 

At a dedication ceremony this week at the Scott Building—now called the McCullough Pavilion after benefactor Nathalie McCullough—CFAS founder Cynthia Peterson said the National Register of Historic Places honors “buildings that mean something to the fabric of your community.”

The McCullough Pavilion is home to CFAS’s many architectural exhibits and lectures—38 of them alone in 2016, attended by more than 4,000 people—as well as housing the University of Florida’s CityLab graduate program in architecture. 

For a calendar of upcoming events, visit cfasrq.org.

architecture, Center for Architecture Sarasota
