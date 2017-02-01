  1. News & Profiles
  2. City & Region

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

This month's games remind us of our Scottish roots.

By Hannah Wallace 2/1/2017 at 4:36pm Published in the February 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Img 20131012 0008 ujjhat

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Highland Games

“Why are there no toll roads leading into Sarasota?” jokes Robert Howard, president of the Sarasota Caledonian Club. “We don’t want to discourage more Scots from coming here.” In all seriousness, Howard says, Scots may be frugal, but they’re generous philanthropists—just one more quality they’ve contributed to Sarasota’s character. 

The First Real Estate Scam

Lured by a developer’s promises of a thriving town, a group of Glasgow families arrived in 1885 to establish the Ormiston Colony. They discovered no town, streets or signs of development—and surprisingly cold temperatures and even snow. After months of hunger and sickness, penniless and bitter, they abandoned hope and fled. They’re remembered with a historic marker at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue, which features stone pillars the settlers brought from their church in Glasgow.

The Scot Who Stayed

Edinburgh native J. Hamilton Gillespie arrived in 1886 and began developing what would become downtown Sarasota, including a hub at Five Points. (Gillespie Park now bears his name.) In 1887, Gillespie built the country’s first golf course on what is now upper Main Street. (Hence Links Avenue.) 

The Chicago Scots

Owen Burns, Andrew McAnsh and Bertha Honore Palmer were among the prominent Chicagoans of Scottish heritage who helped develop Sarasota in the early 20th century and lent their names to McAnsh Square, Burns Court, Honore Boulevard, Palmer Ranch and other landmarks. 

Dunfermline Opera House

The Mertz Theatre in the FSU/Asolo Center for the Performing Arts was brought here in 1989 from Dunfermline, Scotland, where it had served as an opera house since 1903.

Sarasota Lawn Bowling Club

Established by Scots in 1927, the club is a popular hotspot and home to the 2017 U.S. Open, Nov. 11-18. (Scotland is a modern-day hub for “bowls,” as the sport is called there.)

Sarasota dunfermline tartan rlkoib

Sarasota's official tartan, as worn by the pipe band of The Sarasota Military Academy.

Teens In Tartan

Founded in 1958 in honor of Sarasota’s Scottish heritage, Riverview High School’s Kiltie Band—complete with kilts and bagpipes—wears the McDonald tartan and British royal scarlet jackets. And The Sarasota Military Academy’s pipe band wears a tartan pattern designed specifically for Sarasota.

Whiskey Obsession

March 29-April 1, Scotch distillers are among those pouring their potables at Sarasota’s annual springtime whisk[e]y celebration. (Scotch whisky is spelled without the E.)

Join The Club

A number of local organizations devote themselves to preserving and promoting Sarasota’s Scottish heritage, including the Caledonian Club, the Scottish Heritage Society, the St. Andrew Society of Sarasota, and the Jacobites Pipe and Drum Band, which promotes bagpipe music (and even offers lessons).

Games On

Started in 1993, this year’s Sarasota Highland Games take place Feb. 4 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. The event kicks off the night before with a ceilidh, a traditional Celtic party. The next day, kilted Scotsmen compete in feats of strength like the caber toss and stone throw, while the rest of us can gather with our clan—be it Wallace, Maxwell, Ross or otherwise—and nosh on meat pies and sausage rolls to the seductive sounds of the bagpipes.

Filed under
Highland Games
Show Comments

Related Content

Travel

Bustling Highlands is an Easy Escape from Sarasota

04/18/2016 By Ilene Denton

Article

Theater Review: The Game's Afoot

04/01/2013 By Kay Kipling

Gotta Catch 'Em All

We Tried Pokémon Go. Here’s What Happened.

07/14/2016 By Felicity Warner

Article

Tennis Star Monica Seles Publishes New Book: "The Academy: Game On"

08/01/2013 By Hannah Wallace

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

How We Chose the Best Restaurants in Sarasota

1:44pm By Pam Daniel

Weekly Planner

A Vegan Valentine Event, Regatta Food Fest and Royal English Tea Service

11:53am By Riley Board

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

11:25am By Eat Beat Team

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Marina Jack's Ocean Blue

10:43am By Hannah Wallace

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

8:48am By Staff

Best Restaurants 2017

Where (and What) the Chefs Eat

01/31/2017 By Staff Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Arts & Entertainment

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

4:36pm By Hannah Wallace

In Town

Talking Comedy with Steve Martin and Martin Short

2:57pm By Kay Kipling

Preview

A Feast for the Senses to Open at The Ringling

2:53pm By Kay Kipling Photography by TheRingling

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's brownsville song (b-side for tray)

01/30/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Matthew Holler

Limelight

Forks & Corks Grand Tasting

01/30/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Circus Arts Gala

01/30/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

2:06pm By Heather Dunhill

Vintage Vibes

Shop Talk: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

10:37am By Jasmine Respess

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Together at Last

Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week

01/20/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

Home & Real Estate

Coming Up

Gardening Workshops at The Ringling, Palm Springs Modernism Documentary, the Evolution of Florida Modernism Lecture

01/27/2017 By Staff

Meanwhile back at the Ranch

Make Way For Millennials in Lakewood Ranch

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Going Up

The Strand on Whitaker Bayou Premieres

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

Interior Design

A Sneak Peek at the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton Photography by Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside This French and Fabulous Siesta Key Home

01/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & Profiles

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

4:56pm By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

4:36pm By Hannah Wallace

Lost That Loving Feeling

Attorney John Strickland on Love, Loss and Making Divorce Work

4:08pm By Susan Burns

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

3:45pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Up the Creek

Hidden in Plain Sight, Phillippi Creek is Rich in Nature and History

3:31pm By John McCarthy

Black History Month

The Story of Jeffrey Bolding, Sarasota's First Slave

3:08pm By John McCarthy

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

3:45pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO