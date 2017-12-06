Lakewood Ranch Farmers Market Opens Today

You can now shop for local produce in Lakewood Ranch at the new Market at Lakewood Ranch. Organized in partnership with Worden Farm, the market will be held every Wednesday from December 6-April 18 at the Sarasota Polo Club. The grand opening will feature culinary demonstrations, fitness and wellness classes, live music, and enjoyable activities for the kids. Hours are 3-7 p.m.

The products you can expect to find at The Market include seafood, eggs, chicken, duck, turkey, milk, cheese, bread, butter, cold pressed juices, jams, pickled goods, fresh pasta, ready-to-eat meals, honey, soap, truffle oils, mushrooms, popcorn, Gulf sea salt and knife sharpening. Dogs are welcome as long as they remain on leashes and are well-behaved.

Each month, the market will also feature a nonprofit; December's is Meals on Wheels, and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate. For more information about the market, click here.