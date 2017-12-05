New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

Greta the Great White Shark Image: Mote Marine Laboratory

Debris such as fishing gear, straws, cans and balloons are one of the biggest threats to Florida's marine animals. So Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is taking action to inform its visitors about the harm that pollution can do to our sea life.

Starting on December 9, 2017, and running through June 15, 2018, Mote will be hosting massive handmade art pieces created by Angela Haseltine Pozzi. Sea Debris: Awareness Through Art features lifelike marine animals such as Greta the Great White Shark (pictured above) and Natasha the Turtle—all of which are made entirely of plastic and other debris gathered from the Oregon coastline.

Smith's Jelly Image: Mote Marine Laboratory

The sculptures will be used as a feature in Mote's museum in conjunction with new programming, coming in 2018, about the effects of pollution on marine animals. You can see Pozzi's pieces in both the aquarium and the Ann and Alfred E. Goldstein Marine Mammal Research and Rehabilitation Center from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit Mote's website or call (941) 388-4441