  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Christmas Time Is Here

The Charlie Brown Christmas Live Show Brings Vince Guaraldi's Soundtrack to Life

The national touring show hits the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall stage at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 12/4/2017 at 9:17am

A charlie brown christmas live on stage lslc2v

The cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage (Dave Klodowski as Schroeder is third from left)

Image: Courtesy Aimée Sicora

When it comes to Christmastime pop music, one record bests all comers: Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack to the 1965 Charlie Brown Christmas TV special. The LP mixes classic Yuletide bangers like "O Tannenbaum," "The Christmas Song" and "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing," with some of Guaraldi's own compositions, including the rollicking "Linus and Lucy," the ethereal "Skating" and the melancholy "Christmas Time Is Here."

Guaraldi launched his piano career in the early 1950s, performing bebop and Latin jazz with Cal Tjader before striking out as a bandleader who specialized in Brazilian sounds. Guaraldi led many memorable sessions (Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus rules), but it is his Charlie Brown soundtrack that has made him a household name. The record is a masterpiece of subtlety and concision, with just three musicians responsible for almost every note. The soft brushes of drummer Jerry Granelli, the resonant vibrations of Fred Marshall's acoustic bass and the slanted rhythms of Guaraldi's keys generate an otherworldly sonic glow. If you celebrate Christmas and you're not bumping Charlie Brown daily between now and Dec. 25, you're nuts.

Now, thanks to A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage, the record is coming to life. The touring show recreates the story of the original TV special, with a live jazz trio performing Guaraldi's music and backing a show-closing Christmas carol singalong. The show hits the stage of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. Tickets are $21-$56.

To learn more about the show and what it's like to perform Guaraldi's music, we spoke last week with New York's Dave Klodowski, the show's pianist. He also acts in the program, playing the part of Schroeder.

Dave klodowski qcsvak

Dave Klodowski

Image: Courtesy Aimée Sicora

So many people have nostalgic memories of the TV special and Guaraldi's music. Do you have a personal connection to them?

Absolutely. I've seen the Christmas special on TV pretty much every year since I was a little kid. It wasn't until I went to college and I started studying music that I fell in love with Vince Guaraldi's music. It's such great music to get you in the holiday spirit, and it's so much fun to play. It's challenging.

What was it about studying the music that made you appreciate it more?

It was so cool to learn the theory first and then go back and listen to the score and hear all the things I learned about, the way all the chords fit together.

How did you land the gig?

I had seen a friend of a friend's status on Facebook that they were looking for a Schroeder, a pianist who does a little bit of acting. I submitted and he called me right away and I had a live audition in a few days.

How long does the current tour last?

We started Nov. 16 and we end our tour on Dec. 30, just in time for New Year's. Luckily, we have some days off around Christmas. That will be nice.

How did you prepare for the show?

We rehearsed for three weeks in New York City. Things were kind of changing the entire time. This is the first time that a national tour has developed this production for the stage, so we had to figure out where we needed music and where to extend things and where to cut. It was a collaborative process. I've always been a pretty good sight reader, but I haven't done a lot of jazz music in life, except for high school jazz band, so there were definitely challenging parts for me.

Do you have to stick to Guaraldi's solos or do you get to play around?

Our music director gave us the sheet music of the actual score, and some of the solos he wanted exactly the same, so he took the time to transcribe some of the solos. But we do get to improvise a little bit.

The TV special is pretty short. How do you make it into a full show?

We stretched out certain things that we felt needed more love. It ends up being a full 80-minute show. There's a whole dance sequence during the rehearsal scene. [Ed. note: Heck yes.] And then after the play part ends we go into a Christmas concert and play eight or nine Christmas carols with the full cast.

Is the music difficult to play?

It's a very limited orchestra, just three parts. Me, being the pianist, I have a huge job in making the score come alive. I have to be the whole orchestra with my hands. I play all the chords and all the color tones. I try to bring it to life as much as I can, make it as big as I can, because we're playing big halls.

The music is unusual for a kids' show. Some of it is very melancholy.

You don't associate jazz music with children's stories. You see children's TV shows now and it's weird pop music. But "Christmas Time Is Here," it's such a slow ballad, and that's what we open the show with. It really works because it's such a juxtaposition.

Filed under
jazz, theater, Christmas, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Show Comments

Related Content

It's Getting Hot in Here

98 Degrees Will Perform at the Van Wezel During Its Christmas Tour

11/16/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Presents Its 2017-18 Line-up

08/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Colorful Cottage in Village of the Arts

09/21/2017 By Bob Plunket

New Faces

The Ringling Highlights Portraits from the Permanent Collection with the Posed Exhibit

07/12/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Nightlife

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Historic Downtown Venice

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota's Barbecue Scene is Smokin' Hot

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

The Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival, Retrobaked Holiday Artwalk and Other Local Dining Events

11/29/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Designing Women Boutique's Jazzy Nights Gala

10:30am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Christmas Time Is Here

The Charlie Brown Christmas Live Show Brings Vince Guaraldi's Soundtrack to Life

9:17am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Your Shot

Hamilton is Coming to The Straz

11/30/2017 By Ella Melzer

Insider's Guide 2017

A Look at The Ringling's New Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion

11/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Fashion & Shopping

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Shopping Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Five Great Vacation Souvenirs

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Historic Downtown Venice

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Artful Wear

J. McLaughlin Taps Sarasota Magazine Illustrator John Pirman for a Collection of Holiday Tees

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Shades of Glory

Trend Report: Six Cool Pairs of Sunglasses

11/29/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmades' Tale

Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

11/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Villa de Sogno on Longboat Key

12/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Dear Real Estate Junkie

Questions About Buying a Sarasota Home? Our Real Estate Blogger's Got Answers

11/30/2017 By Robert Plunket

Island Time

Your Guide to Sarasota's Barrier Islands

11/29/2017 By Su Byron

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Bird Key Notches a $6 Million Sale

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Generocity

GeneroCity 2018

9:11am

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Famed Lippizzan Stallions Train in Myakka City

11/30/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Beaches

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe