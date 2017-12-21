A Golden Gate Point Penthouse Sells for $3.9 Million

LaBellasara Image: Courtesy Lynne Koy

A three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath penthouse at LaBellasara on Golden Gate Point sold in mid-December for $3.9 million, making it the highest priced sale in the luxury condominium since 2014. The penthouse has more than 6,000 square feet of living space, with a grand living room overlooking Sarasota Bay; master suite with his-and-hers offices, bathrooms and walk-in closets; a sauna and steam shower; five terraces and a two-car garage. Peg Davant of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent; Lynne Koy of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate represented the buyers.