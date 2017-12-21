  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Top Sale

A Golden Gate Point Penthouse Sells for $3.9 Million

It’s the highest-priced sale in LaBellasara since 2014.

By Ilene Denton 12/21/2017 at 11:07am

Labellasara exterior qwolov

LaBellasara

Image: Courtesy Lynne Koy

A three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath penthouse at LaBellasara on Golden Gate Point sold in mid-December for $3.9 million, making it the highest priced sale in the luxury condominium since 2014. The penthouse has more than 6,000 square feet of living space, with a grand living room overlooking Sarasota Bay; master suite with his-and-hers offices, bathrooms and walk-in closets; a sauna and steam shower; five terraces and a two-car garage. Peg Davant of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent; Lynne Koy of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate represented the buyers.

Filed under
real estate news
Show Comments

Related Content

On the Homefront

A New Palm Avenue Condo Project, New Models in The Lake Club and West of Trail, and More.

12/18/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at Esplanade On Palmer Ranch, and More Real Estate News.

11/01/2017 By Staff

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Year in Review

The Best Things We Ate in 2017

12/20/2017 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Weekly Planner

Miracle on Palm Ave, A Feast of Fishes, and Other Local Dining Events

12/20/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Year in Review

Our Top 10 Stories of 2017

12/14/2017 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Ahoy

The Gingerbread Display at The Ritz-Carlton is Seriously Impressive

12/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 21-27

12/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

JFCS Gala

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Debutante Ball

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Men, Whiskey, Watches & Wheels

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Heisenberg Explores the Mysteries of Attraction

12/18/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

A Night of Lemur Delight

12/15/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion Find

Modern Arab Design Finds a Home at Fouxx.com.

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Mindful Buying

Valerie Bernhard's Art Guy Workshop is a Labor of Love

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style & Substance

Rent the Runway Partners with Selah Freedom to Bring Fashion's Biggest Trends to Sarasota

12/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Clean Beauty

Kirsten Kjaer Weis is Changing the Beauty Industry

12/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Merry Shopmas

Get Your Holiday Shop On at These Festive Events

12/08/2017 By Ella Melzer

Gift Guide

2017 Holiday Gift Guide

12/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

A Golden Gate Point Penthouse Sells for $3.9 Million

12/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

Happy New Year

Take a Piece of Selby Gardens Home for the New Year

12/19/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

A New Palm Avenue Condo Project, New Models in The Lake Club and West of Trail, and More.

12/18/2017 By Staff

Data

Florida Still No. 1 State for Foreign Real Estate Buyers

12/14/2017 By Staff

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Living/Great Room Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Contest

12/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

This Old House

The Ringling Museum Plans Improvements to John and Mable’s Ca d’Zan

12/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Generocity

GeneroCity 2018

12/22/2017

Unity Awards 2018

Sarasota Magazine Hosts the 2018 Unity Awards

12/18/2017

Preview

Downtown's New Art Ovation Hotel Offers Guests a Sneak Peek

12/14/2017 By Kay Kipling

Year in Review

Our Top 10 Stories of 2017

12/14/2017 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

12/07/2017 By Ella Melzer

Turing Tragic Into Teachable

New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

12/05/2017 By Ella Melzer

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Mindful Buying

Valerie Bernhard's Art Guy Workshop is a Labor of Love

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe