  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Clean Beauty

Kirsten Kjaer Weis is Changing the Beauty Industry

Kjaer Weis, a well-respected voice in beauty, brought an organic and harm-free collection to market and made a success of it. (And you can find it locally!)

By Heather Dunhill 12/11/2017 at 12:32pm

Lipstick empower jgmdb1

Image: Courtesy Kjaer Weis

After training at the prestigious Paris-based Christian Chauveau School of Artistic Makeup, makeup artist and entrepreneur Kirsten Kjaer Weis has made her mark on the beauty industry thanks to her eponymous line of high-performance green beauty products.

It's been a labor of love: Kjaer Weis invested eight years at a laboratory in Italy developing her eponymous makeup line, which launched in 2010. Many of her formulas are in development for a year before being brought to market, and they're constantly adjusted and perfected to accommodate the ever-changing crop yields from season to season. Now this highly coveted range of meticulously crafted products can be found locally at The Met

Here, get to know the woman behind the brand, what mistakes she thinks women make when it comes to their makeup, and what goes into creating high-performance, natural cosmetics. 

dsc4873high 2 ulqlho

Kirsten Kjaer Weis

Image: Courtesy Kjaer Weis

What advantages do you think your training at the Christian Chauveau School of Artistic Makeup gave you?

A major advantage was learning makeup application from the bottom up. Learning key techniques such as era-specific makeup and the difference between makeup through the ages—from the 1920s to the '60s—was so inspiring. It all helped me gain an education that allowed me to confidently get out into the field. It was a wonderful experience, and made a huge impact on the artist I am today. 

What mistakes do women make when it comes to skincare?

I wouldn’t call it a mistake, but I think long term use of synthetic products on your skin compared to organic ones has a lifelong impact. Whether it’s your skincare or body care, I believe everyone can benefit from switching to an all-natural routine, since we all know that the skin is your largest organ.

And how about their makeup?

I think it’s all about education, and I love helping women achieve the perfect foundation application. It should be a natural, minimal look with enough coverage to feel confident. It’s also very important to pick the right shade for your skin tone.  Another one would be over-plucking or overdoing the eyebrows.

Tell us about your firsthand experience with the harmful effects of petrochemical-based cosmetics.

When I was working as a makeup artist I was seeing skin irritation on models on a daily basis. These girls had to wear a ton of makeup every day, and it was all conventional products, since that's what I had in my kit at the time. They ultimately have an effect on the skin. Seeing this firsthand was eye-opening. From there, and I was able to put two and two together to create my own high-performance, green line.

Lipstick honor mv6ogv

Image: Courtesy Kjaer Weis

Please share insight into what went into making Kjaer Weis different from other products.

The main thing was to be adamant about the ingredients list. I started it as all-natural and non-synthetic, then realized along the way that we could actually create 95 percent organic products. That’s a huge difference, because we now speak to it as makeup as skincare. You get all the benefits of all of the natural raw materials while you wear [the products] as makeup. I think our refill system, which has a huge emphasis on sustainability, sets us apart, too, along with the high performance.

How long did it take to perfect the line?

It took seven years, but I don’t necessarily think it has to take that long. Kjaer Weis was something I was developing on the side while working as a full-time makeup artist. There is definitely a lot of ground to cover when you start from scratch, from formulation to packaging to trademarking to organic certifications. It was a lengthy process but it was important for me to not cut any corners.

Lipsticksgroupshot qkozfy

Image: Courtesy Kjaer Weis

Filed under
makeup, Green Beauty
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Met Fashion House, Day Spa & Salon

Apparel 35 S. Boulevard of Presidents

A luxury shopping and salon emporium housed in a beautiful setting with an elegant resort-like ambiance, featuring sportswear and designer collections for me...

Related Content

Farm to Face

Talking With Natural Beauty Queen Tata Harper

07/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Good, the Bad and the Clumpy

How To: Transition from Lash Extensions to Mascara

10/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Applause

Michael's On East Honored with Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame Award

3:24pm By Megan McDonald

Sip it Up and Start Again

Men, Whiskey, Watches & Wheels Tickets Still on Sale

12/07/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Recipe

Recipe: Glazed Apple Cookies from Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

12/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Weekly Planner

C'est La Vie's 20th Anniversary Celebration, a Gingerbread House Workshop and Other Local Dining Events

12/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 7-13

12/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

12/07/2017 By Ella Melzer

Limelight

Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

12/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Sonata a Due

12/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Turing Tragic Into Teachable

New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

12/05/2017 By Ella Melzer

Limelight

Designing Women Boutique's Jazzy Nights Gala

12/04/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Clean Beauty

Kirsten Kjaer Weis is Changing the Beauty Industry

12:32pm By Heather Dunhill

Merry Shopmas

Get Your Holiday Shop On at These Festive Events

12/08/2017 By Ella Melzer

Gift Guide

2017 Holiday Gift Guide

12/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Shopping Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Five Great Vacation Souvenirs

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Historic Downtown Venice

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Aquadisia, a Beachfront "Bargain" on Siesta Key

12/08/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Villa de Sogno on Longboat Key

12/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Dear Real Estate Junkie

Questions About Buying a Sarasota Home? Our Real Estate Blogger's Got Answers

11/30/2017 By Robert Plunket

Island Time

Your Guide to Sarasota's Barrier Islands

11/29/2017 By Su Byron

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

12/07/2017 By Ella Melzer

Turing Tragic Into Teachable

New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

12/05/2017 By Ella Melzer

Generocity

GeneroCity 2018

12/04/2017

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Famed Lippizzan Stallions Train in Myakka City

11/30/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe