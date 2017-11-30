Five Great Vacation Souvenirs

Pining for Sarasota is a common affliction of vacationers to our beautiful area when they return to Buffalo, or wherever their home may be. How about taking back a little bit of Sarasota to tide you over until your next visit? We have five suggestions:

Captain Curt's Clam Chowder

The clam chowder at Captain Curt’s seafood restaurant on Siesta Key is so good it won the Great Chowder Cook-Off in Newport, Rhode Island. Take home a chowder kit, or order one online at captaincurts.com/shop, and taste your vacay memories; each kit includes a can of chopped ocean clams and condensed clam chowder you mix with your own heavy cream and butter.

SRQ Baseball Cap

Show your allegiance to our fair city with this jaunty SRQ baseball cap, available in a rainbow of colors for $35 at INfluence on St. Armands Circle. influencestyle.com

Edie Parker Clutch

This Edie Parker acrylic clutch makes no bones about where it’s from; Sarasota is spelled out loud and proud. Pricey but extra-special, at around $1,000, and available at Rue boutique in downtown Sarasota. ruesrq.com

Dune Jewelry

Yearning for our beaches’ powder-white sand? Dune Jewelry, a line of jewelry available at Molly’s Chic + Unique Boutique, offers a hundred-plus bracelets, earrings and rings each containing sand from all over the world, including Anna Maria Island down to Venice beach (see above). mollyssarasota.com

Key Lime Bundt

Albritton Fruit Company makes a gorgeous Key lime bundt cake you can order right online; made with all-natural Key lime juice, it’s a slice of sunshine with every bite. albrittonfruit.com