Hamilton is Coming to The Straz

Combine rap, show tunes and American history and what do you get? Award-winning entertainment that's created a national obsession.

By Ella Melzer 11/30/2017 at 4:55pm

Shutterstock 518622769 1 lpzy0n

Hamilton debuted in New York in 2015.

Image: Shutterstock

Hamilton: An American Musical takes audience members through the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton while combining hip-hop, R&B, pop and soul music along with the more traditional Broadway show tunes. The music, lyrics, and accompanying book were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also starred in the musical for its original Broadway run. 

Hamilton has won 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical in 2016, a Grammy award for Best Musical Theater Album, also in 2016, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama. It's also set off a national obsession. Barack Obama is, famously, a fan of the show; Mike Pence set off a kerfuffle after his appearance earlier this year; and millions have streamed the soundtrack, which now features a "mixtape" of various artists performing tracks from the show.

And if you missed seeing it on Broadway, here's the really exciting news: Hamilton is going on tour—and it's coming to the Straz Center in Tampa for its 2018-19 Broadway Series. 

No show dates have been released yet, but the Straz expects tickets to sell out almost instantly, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for announcements. Right now, the only way to guarantee you'll be in the audience is to be a current 2017-2018 Broadway Series season ticket holder and renew your season ticket for the 2018-2019 season. General admission tickets will go on sale following the announcement of show dates, so keep checking The Straz's website for more information. 

Sing it with us: "I am not throwing away my shot..."

