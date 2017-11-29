  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Escape to Old Florida

When is a Trailer Worth $300,000? When It Comes With a View and an Iconic Way of Life

This is not your grandfather’s mobile home.

By Robert Plunket 11/29/2017 at 8:00am Published in the December 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

6 eutcce

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Co.

It’s a rare trailer park that can make a visitor wish he lived there. Too often they live up to their unhappy image of flimsy housing, densely packed together, with retired people just getting by on their Social Security.

But some parks—or “mobile home communities” as they prefer to be known—will make you rethink what this economical way of living can offer. Longboat Key has a park with killer Gulf views set in the middle of million-dollar homes and condos. And even better is Cortez Park in the historic district of the quaint old fishing village, where we found what just might be the most expensive trailer in Southwest Florida, priced at $299,000.

This is not your grandfather’s trailer. It’s a two-bedroom, two-bath 1,152-square-foot model with a rambling floor plan that feels more like a house than a mobile home. The main living area is expansive, with an open plan that include a living/dining area, a modern updated kitchen, and a glass-sided lanai offering a view.

And what a view. The bay is a few feet away, across a road that’s used only by residents of the park. Anna Maria Island lies just across the water. Sea birds (pelicans mostly) fly by at eye level, and boats of all sizes—some for fishing, some just for pleasure—sail by all day long. Turn your head to the right and you’ll see the Cortez Bridge.

9 wnejrx

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Co.

The park dates back to the 1940s and has a pleasant beachy feeling, with shell roads and well-kept homes, most smaller than this model. It’s age-restricted—55-plus—and homeowner fees are $483 a month. There are even some docks, which rent for $1,000 per year. The one-of a-kind location and all the maritime activity give it a bohemian Key West atmosphere—a throwback to Florida in the old days.

“The residents are a mixture of snowbirds and full-timers,” says Gloria Weir, who manages the park and also lives there. She says it’s a convivial place, with social activities all year long. There’s even a restaurant, Tide Tables, a classic indoor/outdoor waterfront place, with excellent food. It’s on land owned by the park but leased out to a concessionaire.

The Cortez Trailer Park almost seems too good to be true. Developers have been coveting the prime location for years. Fortunately, the residents recently bought the place as a co-op, thus ensuring that this happy piece of Florida’s past and present will go on providing a unique, affordable lifestyle for years to come.

12507 Cortez Road, #64A, $299,000. For more information call Kathy Valente of Michael Saunders & Co. at (941) 685-6767.

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina

$ Seafood 12507 Cortez Rd W

A fresh fish sandwich and a cold beer at a picnic table overlooking Sarasota Bay—it doesn’t get much better, whether you’re a tourist or a local.

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

08/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Dolphin Towers Condo

10/18/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

10/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: 1920s Bungalow in Downtown Sarasota

11/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

The Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival, Retrobaked Holiday Artwalk and Other Local Dining Events

2:00pm By Stephanie Isaac

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

10:37am By Laura Reiley

Made in SRQ

Made in SRQ: Siesta Key Rum

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Love Letter

Indigenous Deserves All Its Awards and Recognition

11/28/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Segway Tour, Downtown Sarasota

9:19am By John Pirman

The Handmades' Tale

Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

11/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Sneak Preview

Homes for the Holidays

11/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 23-29

11/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Miracles on 17th Street

11/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Boys and Girls Club Champions for Children Gala

11/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Artful Wear

J. McLaughlin Taps Sarasota Magazine Illustrator John Pirman for a Collection of Holiday Tees

2:51pm By Ilene Denton

Shades of Glory

Trend Report: Six Cool Pairs of Sunglasses

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

The Handmades' Tale

Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

11/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts and Crafts

Atomic Holiday Bazaar Returns for Year 12

11/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gift Guide

Seven Perfect Stocking Stuffers for the Beauty Junkie

11/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lost in Lush

Meet Erin Shriver: Artist, Designer and Founder of Textile Company Indigo Palm

11/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Island Time

Your Guide to Sarasota's Barrier Islands

12:09pm By Su Byron

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

9:49am By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Bird Key Notches a $6 Million Sale

9:48am By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Bedroom Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

9:48am By Ilene Denton

Escape to Old Florida

When is a Trailer Worth $300,000? When It Comes With a View and an Iconic Way of Life

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

Homes for the Holidays

11/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Mr. Chatterbox

The Strange Stories of Sarasota's Senior Celebrities

11:11am By Robert Plunket

One Day

A Day in the Life of Cortez Boat Captain Kathe Fannon

10:59am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Segway Tour, Downtown Sarasota

9:19am By John Pirman

From the Editor

From the Editor: That Myakka Magic

8:00am By Pam Daniel

Up, Up and Away

Flyboarding Lets Mere Mortals Soar

8:00am By Hannah Wallace

Standing Their Ground

Florida is Tough Terrain for Gun Control—But Local Activists Keep Trying

8:00am By David Hackett

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe