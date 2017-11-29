  1. Home & Real Estate
Bird Key Notches a $6 Million Sale

The sale price is among the highest this year on the tony island.

By Ilene Denton 11/29/2017 at 9:48am

552 s spoonbill bird key ihlaqa

552 S. Spoonbill Drive, Bird Key

Image: Pix360

An 8,108-square-foot waterfront residence at 552 S. Spoonbill Drive sold recently for $6 million, making it one of the highest-priced residential sales on Bird Key in 2017. The Mediterranean-style home has six bedrooms, six full baths and two half-baths, plus a library, media room and 500-bottle wine cellar. Judy Kepecz-Hays of Coldwell Banker was the listing agent; Gwen Kruse of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate was the selling agent.

Coldwell Banker agents also had a big day Nov. 20 when three multimillion-dollar listings closed.

A L’Ambiance condo on Longboat Key sold for $4.8 million after just six days on the market; Roger Pettingell was the listing agent.

The last available condo at the new One888 on Golden Gate Point sold for $2.8 million; Dyrk Dahl and Gwen Kruse were the listing agents.

And a home at 444 Meadow Lark Drive on Bird Key sold for $2,175,000; Lynne Koy was the listing agent.

real estate
