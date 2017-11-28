Homes for the Holidays

Deck the Halls at Ca d'Zan. Image: Courtesy TheRingling

The 40th annual Entre Nous Holiday Tour of Homes takes you into the homes of four Bradenton and Palmetto residences all decked out for the holidays on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3. Tickets are $20, and proceeds raised by the service organization fund scholarships for area high school seniors and college students.

The Ringling Museum invites you to Deck the Halls at Ca d'Zan the evenings of Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 21, 28, Jan 4. John and Mable Ringling’s Italianate mansion are elaborately decorated for the holidays with extended viewing hours on these evenings; included with your admission to the Ringling Museum’s Art After Five.

And if you’re looking for unusual hand-made gifts for the home, don’t miss the Atomic Holiday Bazaar at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10.