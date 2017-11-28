  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Sneak Preview

Homes for the Holidays

Coming up: The Entre Nous Holiday Tour of Homes, Deck the Halls at the Ca d’Zan, Atomic Holiday Bazaar.

By Ilene Denton 11/28/2017 at 4:19pm

Holiday splendor cadzan interior web 002 tsgbh3

Deck the Halls at Ca d'Zan.

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

The 40th annual Entre Nous Holiday Tour of Homes takes you into the homes of four Bradenton and Palmetto residences all decked out for the holidays on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3. Tickets are $20, and proceeds raised by the service organization fund scholarships for area high school seniors and college students.

 

The Ringling Museum invites you to Deck the Halls at Ca d'Zan the evenings of  Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 21, 28, Jan 4. John and Mable Ringling’s Italianate mansion are elaborately decorated for the holidays with extended viewing hours on these evenings; included with your admission to the Ringling Museum’s Art After Five.

 

And if you’re looking for unusual hand-made gifts for the home, don’t miss the Atomic Holiday Bazaar at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10.

Filed under
interior decorating
Show Comments

Related Content

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

9:49am By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Bedroom Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

9:48am By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Bath Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Contest

11/15/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

The Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival, Retrobaked Holiday Artwalk and Other Local Dining Events

2:00pm By Stephanie Isaac

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

10:37am By Laura Reiley

Made in SRQ

Made in SRQ: Siesta Key Rum

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Love Letter

Indigenous Deserves All Its Awards and Recognition

11/28/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Segway Tour, Downtown Sarasota

9:19am By John Pirman

The Handmades' Tale

Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

11/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Sneak Preview

Homes for the Holidays

11/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 23-29

11/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Miracles on 17th Street

11/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Boys and Girls Club Champions for Children Gala

11/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Artful Wear

J. McLaughlin Taps Sarasota Magazine Illustrator John Pirman for a Collection of Holiday Tees

2:51pm By Ilene Denton

Shades of Glory

Trend Report: Six Cool Pairs of Sunglasses

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

The Handmades' Tale

Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

11/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts and Crafts

Atomic Holiday Bazaar Returns for Year 12

11/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gift Guide

Seven Perfect Stocking Stuffers for the Beauty Junkie

11/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lost in Lush

Meet Erin Shriver: Artist, Designer and Founder of Textile Company Indigo Palm

11/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Island Time

Your Guide to Sarasota's Barrier Islands

12:09pm By Su Byron

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

9:49am By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Bird Key Notches a $6 Million Sale

9:48am By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Bedroom Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

9:48am By Ilene Denton

Escape to Old Florida

When is a Trailer Worth $300,000? When It Comes With a View and an Iconic Way of Life

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

Homes for the Holidays

11/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Mr. Chatterbox

The Strange Stories of Sarasota's Senior Celebrities

11:11am By Robert Plunket

One Day

A Day in the Life of Cortez Boat Captain Kathe Fannon

10:59am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Segway Tour, Downtown Sarasota

9:19am By John Pirman

From the Editor

From the Editor: That Myakka Magic

8:00am By Pam Daniel

Up, Up and Away

Flyboarding Lets Mere Mortals Soar

8:00am By Hannah Wallace

Standing Their Ground

Florida is Tough Terrain for Gun Control—But Local Activists Keep Trying

8:00am By David Hackett

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe