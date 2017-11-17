New Empanada Spot Opens in Gulf Gate

Gulf Gate just landed a new restaurant: EmpaCurious, a combination eatery and market that's serving lunch and dinner. Alfonso Abreu and Sylvia Noguera launched the business last year as an Anna Maria Island delivery and takeout service, selling baked empanadas, sliders, tacos and more to hungry islanders. With the move to Gulf Gate, they're adding grab 'n' go bakery items, lunch and dinner service, wine, beer and cocktails.

While the restaurant's empanadas are styled after those found in Argentina, the menu also borrows flavorings from Brazil, the Middle East, India, Cuba and China, among other regions. EmpaCurious is celebrating its new home with a grand opening shindig that runs 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, and features live Cuban music.

EmpaCurious is located at 6559 Gateway Ave., Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more info, call (941) 922-8300 or peep the restaurant's website.