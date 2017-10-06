In the Glow
Nail Guru Tom Tolliver Shares His Skincare Routine
Talking skin and beard care with NUOVO Salon's master nail stylist.
Describe your morning skincare routine.
I wash my face with Dial Gold liquid soap. I use this because of the anti-bacterial component. It is actually very gentle and leaves my face feeling clean and fresh. I then moisturize with a combination of two Aveda products. A bit of Aveda Botanical Kinetics Intense Hydrating Masque and a bit of Aveda Daily Light Guard Defense Fluid with a SPF 30. In addition I use Aveda Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil brushed into my beard.
What did your father/father-figure teach you about skincare?
My dad told me that a "gentleman" shaves everyday. Whoops...advice not taken since I always wear a beard.
How do you nourish your handsome self from the inside?
I drink a lot of water and eat fresh fruit everyday.
Any treatment that you outsource?
The only thing I outsource is a great eyebrow and beard trim once a month, both with either Scott or Jimmy at Nuovo.
How about your nighttime skincare ritual?
A quick wash with my Dial soap and as much sleep as I can get!
Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?
My favorite cologne is Black Orchid from Tom Ford. The spicy, exotic scent brings compliments every time I wear it.
What is the biggest skincare blunder that men commit?
Not moisturizing.
More men should:
I think more men should sneak a peek at the cosmetics section at their favorite store or salon and ask for recommendations from their staff. Almost all of the big companies have a men's line designed specifically to suit men's needs.