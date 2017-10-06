Nail Guru Tom Tolliver Shares His Skincare Routine

Tom Tolliver Image: Courtesy Tom Tolliver

A Sarasota resident since 1973, Tom Tolliver has made his professional home at Nuovo Salon for the past 17 years as a master nail stylist. When it comes to nails, he's seen it, done it and done it again with all manner of trends and client requests. I remember him telling me ages ago about one manicure that included cupcake sprinkles, which I still love the thought of today.

Tom's also a stylish man about town who is always up on the latest trends, from accessories to products. Which made me wonder: What does he use on his skin....and what does it take to care for a beard? Read on to find out.