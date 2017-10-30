Sarasota Hosts the National Lawn Bowling Championships

Lawn bowler Geoff Old at play. Image: Brad McCourtney

How often have you driven by the historic Sarasota Lawn Bowling Club, adjacent to the Municipal Auditorium on North Tamiami Trail, and wondered about the dedicated bowlers, dressed in white, playing this venerable sport? (It dates back some 800 years.) Now you can learn more, when the club hosts the Bowls USA US Open Nov. 11-18. Lawn bowling may look simple, but it demands finesse, and you’ll see several hundred top players from around the world demonstrating their skills in singles, pairs and fours in men’s and women’s categories. “You can see some really good competition,” says Rusty Hein, a bowling coach, umpire and player of 19 years. For more information, visit bowlsusopen.com.